UK Deposit Return Scheme to apply flat 20p levy for all materials

National scheme will apply 20p deposit on single-use drinks containers made using PET plastic, steel, and aluminium containers from October 2027
The upcoming Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will apply a flat 20p levy on all eligible single-use drinks containers when the policy enters into force in October...
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