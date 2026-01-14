'The best defence against geopolitical volatility': Green economy reacts to UK clean power auction results

BusinessGreen rounds up reaction from politicians, renewables developers, green businesses, and campaigners to news the UK has secured 8.4GW of new offshore wind capacity through the latest clean power contracts auction
The government today hailed its latest offshore wind auction as an historic success, after it awarded contracts for 8.4GW of renewables capacity - enough to provide clean power to around 12 million average...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis