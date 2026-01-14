How new offshore wind contracts promise to push down wholesale power prices

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Snap analysis from ECIU claims 8.4GW boost to offshore wind farm capacity promises to cut wholesale power prices by over 10 per cent thanks to reduced UK gas reliance

The government's record-breaking wave of new offshore wind contracts has the potential to slash wholesale power prices in the coming years, as the new renewables capacity secured through the latest Contracts...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'A breakthrough moment': Government secures record-breaking offshore wind auction

Study: Wind farms pushed down wholesale power prices by almost a third in 2025

More on Wind

'The best defence against geopolitical volatility': Green economy reacts to UK clean power auction results
Wind

'The best defence against geopolitical volatility': Green economy reacts to UK clean power auction results

BusinessGreen rounds up reaction from politicians, renewables developers, green businesses, and campaigners to news the UK has secured 8.4GW of new offshore wind capacity through the latest clean power contracts auction

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 14 January 2026 • 15 min read
'A breakthrough moment': Government secures record-breaking offshore wind auction
Wind

'A breakthrough moment': Government secures record-breaking offshore wind auction

Ed Miliband declares 'historic' auction puts government on track to meet clean power by 2030 goal and proves wrong recent attacks on UK's net zero targets

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 January 2026 • 9 min read
Study: Wind farms pushed down wholesale power prices by almost a third in 2025
Wind

Study: Wind farms pushed down wholesale power prices by almost a third in 2025

New ECIU analysis suggests renewables are playing a growing role in reducing the UK’s exposure to high gas costs

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 January 2026 • 3 min read