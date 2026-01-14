How new offshore wind contracts promise to push down wholesale power prices

Snap analysis from ECIU claims 8.4GW boost to offshore wind farm capacity promises to cut wholesale power prices by over 10 per cent thanks to reduced UK gas reliance
The government's record-breaking wave of new offshore wind contracts has the potential to slash wholesale power prices in the coming years, as the new renewables capacity secured through the latest Contracts...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis