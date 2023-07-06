'A profound national effort': If the UK is falling behind on net zero, how does it catch up?

Michael Holder
clock • 13 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

The UK's climate policy progress has stalled, but how does it get back on track? That was the question for policy experts gathered at yesterday's Institute for Government conference

If the UK has fallen behind in the global race to attract green investment and deliver on its net zero targets, as the Climate Change Committee warned last week, then the critical question for green businesses...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'It's right that other countries are catching up': Rishi Sunak defends UK approach to net zero

'Reckless failure': Thames Water hit with £3.3m fine over Gatwick river pollution

Most read
01

Octopus Energy smart tariff delivers record weekend pay-out

04 July 2023 • 2 min read
02

'Underprepared': Report warns finance sector failing to invest in climate resilience

06 July 2023 • 4 min read
03

'Help out to heat up': Government offers new grants to train next wave of heat pump engineers

05 July 2023 • 5 min read
04

Study: Financial sector climate scenario models 'significantly underestimate' risk

06 July 2023 • 3 min read
05

NatWest expands emissions-saving advisory services

06 July 2023 • 2 min read

More on Policy

European nations must work together to deliver net zero
Policy

European nations must work together to deliver net zero

In an address delivered to City of London's European offices, Chris Skidmore MP calls for deeper UK-European partnership on decarbonisation in

Chris Skidmore MP
clock 05 July 2023 • 11 min read
Credit: iStock
Policy

'No time for delay': Energy industry calls for reforms to Contracts for Difference regime

Energy trade associations urge government to reform clean power auctions to secure UK's position as a global leader in renewables deployment

Amber Rolt
clock 05 July 2023 • 6 min read
Financial regulators now have to consider nature - but will they proactively drive a nature-positive economy?
Policy

Financial regulators now have to consider nature - but will they proactively drive a nature-positive economy?

Financial watchdogs now have a remit to consider nature, but how they intepret this new remit remains to be seen, writes WWF's Kate Norgrove

Kate Norgrove, WWF
clock 04 July 2023 • 4 min read