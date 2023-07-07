'We must unite to tackle this': Upskilling crisis damaging UK's chances of meeting net zero goals

An underprepared and underskilled energy workforce could make it impossible for the government to deliver on its target to decarbonise the power grid by 2035.

That is the headline finding of new research by skills development organisation City & Guilds and trade body Engineering UK based on a survey of 1,000 energy sector workers, including 500 from high carbon energy industries, such as oil and gas, and 500 from low carbon industries, such as wind, solar and nuclear.

The research highlights widespread concerns over a "worrying lack of leadership and support to effectively meet the government's target to decarbonise energy production by 2035".

The survey found only 42 per cent of energy sector workers feel that businesses in the sector are ready to meet the target, while the same proportion believe that the government is doing enough to support the delivery of the goal.

As such, a majority fear the UK is off track to meet the target and that not enough is being done to build the skills base necessary to decarbonise the grid.

There are also concerns the challenge could become more demanding, given Labour has vowed to pull the target date for delivering a net zero power system forward by five years to 2030 if elected.

The news comes a week after the Climate Change Committee (CCC) published a damning assessment of the lack of climate policy progress over the past year, warning the UK is now off track to meet its medium and long-term emissions goals.

Today's report argues co-ordinated action is required from government and businesses to manage the significant changes which are expected in the energy jobs market and deliver the skills needed to decarbonise the grid.

According to the survey, 60 per cent of those working in high carbon energy sectors believe the move to decarbonise the power system will put their jobs at risk within the next two years.

Meanwhile, a separate analysis from economists at consultancy Lightcast found that demand for low carbon workers is "skyrocketing". It revealed that job postings for renewable energy managers grew by 1,114 per cent between 2019 to 2022. By contrast, job postings for oil and gas analysts were found to have declined by 43.4 per cent over the same period.

Encouragingly, the survey found that an overwhelming majority of high carbon energy sector employees appear open to supporting the net zero transition, with 91 per cent stating they are willing to consider a role in low carbon industries now or in the future.

However, the report also acknowledged that there are a "myriad of barriers" which are preventing people from moving in to low carbon roles. The report found that only a third of energy workers currently think they have the skills they need to adapt to future changes in the energy industry.

Andy Moss, chief customer officer at City & Guilds, said that while it was great that more than 90 per cent of the high carbon energy workforce are interested in transitioning to greener jobs, to meet the skills needs of the sector it is vital that sufficient training opportunities are created.

However, he warned that employers have indicated that the uncertainty over the timing and scope of some major energy projects inhibits their ability to invest in skills for the long-term.

"We must unite to tackle this, with industry and government working in partnership to equip the energy workforce with the green skills required for the future. If we don't act now, we'll almost certainly lose the race to a more sustainable future," he added.

Dr Hilary Leevers, chief executive of Engineering UK, agreed that the sector "must work together with government to grow a diverse workforce able to achieve joint aims and ensure its prosperity into the future".

"The numbers in vocational training and studying at university are insufficient to meet demand. So, in addition to re-skilling and retraining those already in work, it's imperative there's a sustained and growing investment in training and education, including apprenticeships, T levels and academic routes," she added.

The report showed that a quarter of energy sector employees said they do not know how to access training which would allow them to adapt to future changes in the industry.

Moving forwards, the report sets out a series of recommendations for employers, the government, and educators to enable the timely transition of the workforce.

Its recommendations include stronger policy frameworks to provide greater certainty to the market and encourage the industry to make long term investments in skills development.

The report also advised closer co-operation between national and local government to deliver a robust skills pipeline right across the country.

In response to the report, a spokesperson from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, said: "We're leading the world in transforming our energy industry by pumping billions into renewables, with over 80,000 green jobs currently being supported or in the pipeline."

"Our plans to power up Britain are expected to attract a further £100bn investment in green industries of the future and support 480,000 jobs by 2030, helping to level up communities across the country."

The government also launched a series of new subsidised training programmes for heat pump and district heating engineers this week, as it looks to respond to growing concerns that skills shortages could hamper the development of the nascent sector.

