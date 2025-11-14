New initiative launches with aim to halve global food waste and slash methane emissions by 2030, as negotiating teams and lobbyists face off over plans to transition away from fossil fuels
The COP30 Climate Summit in Belém is set to reach its halfway point over the weekend, with attention turning to the arrival of government Ministers who will be tasked with overcoming the deep divisions...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis