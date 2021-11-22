A week on since the crucial UN Climate Summit drew to a close in Glasgow, how should we assess its successes and failures? And, coming out of the Summit, what does it all mean for businesses?

As part of our COP26 Hub, hosted in association with Schneider Electric and BCG, BusinessGreen last week held the second of our two free webinars providing exclusive insights into how the crucial Glasgow Climate Summit will impact businesses and help shape the net zero transition ahead.

The online event saw a host of leading experts explore the investment signals provided by COP26, the geopolitical implications of any agreement, and the technical outcomes that should help drive trillions of dollars of global investment in low carbon infrastructure and technologies.

Chaired by BusinessGreen's editor in chief James Murray, the event also addressed the crucial question of how business leaders and investors can build on the support for climate action catalysed created by COP26 and guard against the gathering momentum in support of the net zero transition being lost in the wake of the high profile summit.

The webinar, which can be watched again in full above, featured a host of top speakers:

Pete Betts, former lead climate diplomat for the UK and EU

Nick Mabey, E3G co-founding director and chief executive

Sepi Golzari-Munro, acting director at ECIU

Matthew Bell, Frontier Economics director and former CEO of the Climate Change Committee

Edmond Rys-Jones, partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Elizabeth Ottawa, deputy head of public policy at Schroders Investment Management

Greg Conary, vice president of government affairs at Schneider Electric.

