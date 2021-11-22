'Trailblazing': Glasgow green hydrogen wind power project secures £9.4m of government backing

The green hydrogen system is to be installed at ScottishPower's Whitelee wind farm outside Glasgow

The UK's largest onshore wind farm is to install a "first of its kind" green hydrogen production system capable of providing both clean energy storage services and zero carbon fuel for buses, after the government today announced £9.4m of funding to help develop the "trailblazing" project.

The cash boost will see the UK's largest electrolyster installed at ScottishPower's 539MW Whitelee wind farm just outside Glasgow, where the new state-of-the-art system will use the site's renewable electricity to convert water into hydrogen gas as a way to store energy, the government said.

Developed by hydrogen specialist ITM Power and industrial gas firm BOC, in conjunction with ScottishPower's hydrogen division, the electrolyser will have the capacity to produce between 2.5 and four tonnes of green hydrogen a day, the firms explained.

Once the hydrogen is stored, the coalition estimates the facility could provide enough zero carbon fuel for 225 buses travelling to and from Glasgow and Edinburgh each day.

Energy and Climate Change Minister Greg Hands said the project would help create new green jobs in and around the COP26 host city, while also accelerating the decarbonisation of the UK transport sector.

"This first-of-a-kind hydrogen facility will put Scotland at the forefront of plans to make the UK a world-leading hydrogen economy, bringing green jobs to Glasgow, while also helping to decarbonise local transport - all immediately following the historic COP26 talks," he said. "Projects like these will be vital as we shift to a green electricity grid, helping us get the full benefit from our world-class renewables, supporting the UK as we work to eliminate the UK's contribution to climate change."

In addition, the government today announced that an additional £2.25m funding would help support the development of hydrogen skills and standards in the UK.

The funding, provided through the government's Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, will see the British Standards Institution (BSI) develop technical standards for hydrogen products, it said. It will also help a consortium comprising Energy and Utility Skills and the Institution of Gas Engineers and Managers to establish new standards and training specifications to facilitate the training of hydrogen gas installers.

It follows the government's 10-Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution last year, which set an initial target for 5GW of hydrogen production capacity by 2030, a goal which the UK currently looks set to comfortably surpass. The government's Hydrogen Strategy then followed over the summer, which sets out an ambition for the UK's burgeoning hydrogen sector to support 9,000 jobs and unlock £4bn pf investment by 2030, through a combination of both 'green' hydrogen made using renewable power, and 'blue' hydrogen produced using fossil gas in conjunction with carbon capture systems.

The Whitelee wind farm's new electrolyser is to be developed and manufactured at ITM Power's specialist factory in Sheffield, with BOC tasked with handling the engineering and operations for the project.

Jim Mercer, business president at BOC UK and Ireland, hailed the Glasgow green hydrogen project as "both innovative and exciting".

"It will help to shape the future of energy storage and demonstrate the value of hydrogen to Scotland's growing low-carbon economy," he said. "This project will accelerate development across multiple disciplines - from production and storage, to transportation and end use."