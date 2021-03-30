'No significant change': Government data suggests UK's 'green' workforce shrank between 2014 and 2019

Despite gains in offshore wind and low carbon vehicles and infrastructure, the number of people employed in 'green fields' dropped by more than 30,000 between 2014 and 2019, according to the ONS

The Office for National Statistics has revealed the number of people employed in low carbon and renewable energy economy (LCREE) fell from 235,900 in 2014 to 202,100 in 2019, a trend campaigners have warned must be urgently reversed if the UK is to meet its climate targets.

An update published yesterday by the government statistics agency reveals how a number of key green sectors saw substantial reductions in their workforce between 2014, the first year when data was collected, and 2019.

While some sectors saw an uptick in employment - the number of people working in offshore wind, for instance, grew from 6,400 to 7,000 and employment in the low emission vehicles and infrastructure sectors jumped from 9,300 to 15,900 - the total number of 'green' jobs was down a third in the energy efficient product manufacturing and onshore wind sectors, and down by two thirds in the carbon capture and storage sector.

Overall there were 33,000 fewer jobs in 2019 than there were 2014, according to the update, and the ONS conceded the "the LCREE as a whole has seen no significant change in size since the survey began in 2014".

The Trade Union Commission warned the trend was evidence that the government was failing to adequately deliver green economic opportunities for local communities, and warned a lack of green investment was "leaving Britain to fall behind other nations".

"Progress is far too slow," said TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady. "Lots of towns and communities were promised the chance to level up with new jobs in green industries. But Boris Johnson's government is not delivering."

The TUC also pointed out that the 14 per cent growth in jobs in offshore wind sector was not proportional to the growth in offshore wind capacity, which more than doubled during those five years.

The government has pledged to deliver a green recovery from the coronavirus crisis that unlocks employment opportunities across the country while helping the UK meet its net zero target.

However, it has faced growing calls to provide more details about how and where it intends to generate those low carbon jobs, in particular in light of its shock decision to axe one of the key pillars of its green recovery programme - the Green Homes Grant - and the failure to deliver a wide-ranging multi-billion pound green stimulus package and instead focus on a series of discrete green programmes and policies.

O'Grady pointed to research commissioned by the TUC that calculated that 1.2 million green jobs could be created over the next 10 years if the government fast-tracked investment in green infrastructure. Progressive think tank Institute for Public Policy Research has put the figure at an even greater 1.6 million green jobs.

"There should be a good news story to tell," O'Grady said. "Our research has shown how over a million green jobs can be created in the next two years if the government fast tracks green investment. We all know now this is the future we need. The government must come forward with ambitious plans to show strong leadership when the UK chairs the COP26 global conference on climate change this year."

Approached for comment about the figures, a spokesperson from the department for Business, Energy and the Industrial Transition said the government was ""committed to taking advantage of the huge economic opportunities that the transition to a green economy offers, including large scale job-creation". The government is aiming to deliver up to 250,000 highly-skilled green jobs in the UK by 2030 through its '10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution', they said.