Green heat: How can the UK drive mass heat pump adoption in the 2020s?
The UK must ramp up heat pump installations at least 25-fold by 2028 to meet current goals, but governance, incentives, and funding support are lacking, a new report argues
Efforts to solve the UK's heat decarbonisation conundrum are at present comparable to a rudderless ship: the expertise and cargo are all on board, yet navigating any clear sense of direction remains a...
More news
Green heat: How can the UK drive mass heat pump adoption in the 2020s?
The UK must ramp up heat pump installations at least 25-fold by 2028 to meet current goals, but governance, incentives, and funding support are lacking, a new report argues
Carlsberg toasts seagrass restoration partnership with WWF
Drinks giant to donate 50p from every special edition Carlsberg pack to support the restoration of the 'underwater Amazon'
'Economic injury': How the UK's electricity and transport networks could be racking up £264bn in hidden societal costs
Exclusive: Researchers have sought to calculate the external environmental, social and health costs of from fossil fuels, renewables, road transport and aviation
Key UK financial regulators mandated to consider climate issues
Chancellor demands that PCA and FCA take net zero target into account, just weeks after similarly updating key Bank of England regulators' remit