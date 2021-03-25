Green heat: How can the UK drive mass heat pump adoption in the 2020s?

The UK could surpass its current 600,000 heat pump installations target by 2028 with the right policy framework, research argues
The UK could surpass its current 600,000 heat pump installations target by 2028 with the right policy framework, research argues
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The UK must ramp up heat pump installations at least 25-fold by 2028 to meet current goals, but governance, incentives, and funding support are lacking, a new report argues

Efforts to solve the UK's heat decarbonisation conundrum are at present comparable to a rudderless ship: the expertise and cargo are all on board, yet navigating any clear sense of direction remains a...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news