'A fundamental business issue': Majority of UK CEOs preparing surge in climate-focused investment

PwC survey of top bosses finds 70 per cent are concerned about climate impacts, but global picture reveals many bosses continue to ignore escalating risks

A clear majority of UK CEOs are planning to increase long term investments in improving their businesses' sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance over the next three years.

That is the headline finding from consultancy giant PwC's latest CEO survey, which polled over 1,700 CEOs globally, and revealed both growing corporate engagement with climate risks and a failure among some business leaders to recognise the scale of the net zero transition.

The survey found 60 per cent of UK CEOs plan to increase their long-term investments in sustainability and ESG measures, while 70 per cent are concerned about the impact of climate change, including 31 per cent who are 'extremely concerned' about the issue, up from 24 per cent last year.

Moreover, just over half of UK respondents believe they should be doing more to more to measure and report on the environmental impact of their business.

However, just 43 per cent have translated their concern over climate impacts into processes that explicitly factor climate change and environmental impacts into their strategic risk managfement activities.

Kevin Ellis, chairman and senior partner at PwC, said the latest edition of the annual poll provided further evidence that "climate has become a fundamental business issue, and CEOs recognise they need to step up".

"Companies are starting to transform their business models, supply chains, products and services," he added. "This is driving investment, better measurement and reporting of environmental impacts, which should in turn fuel further action."

However, the survey also raises alarms over the extent to which both businesses and governments are prioritising climate action.

Climate change still only ranks ninth among UK CEOs' perceived threats to growth, with 29 per cent of UK CEOs saying they are "not concerned at all" or "not very concerned" about the issue.

PwC said there was evidence business leaders continued to see climate change as a long term, rather than an imminent threat, given that when asked about which issues prompt 'extreme concern' climate change jumps up the list to fourth position in the perceived list of threats for UK CEOs' growth prospects.

Similarly, around half of UK CEOs maintain that reducing climate change and environmental damage should be a top three priority for both governments and businesses. However, there is limited confidence the government will deliver on its climate change pledges, with only 45 per cent of UK CEOs believe it is likely that the government's recovery plan will effectively balance short-term economic needs with long-term environmental goals.

Emma Cox, UK leader for climate change and sustainability at PwC, said there was an urgent need for the government to deliver a more ambitious and comprehensive climate policy framework. "The Chancellor laid some foundations for the transition in the Spring Budget, but the need for a robust roadmap with bigger and bolder moves to accelerate the changes needed to deliver the government's 10-point plan is becoming more urgent," she said. "We have already seen how fast systems can transform when public policy, technological innovation, skills development and investment line up - the automotive industry being a case in point."

The global survey also points to the UK's position as a world leader in its engagement with escalating climate risks. For example, only 34 per cent of CEOs globally said climate change should be a top three priority for businesses and governments.

"Far more surprising than the rocket-like rise of pandemics on the threat lists of CEOs was the modest rise of climate change as a priority," the report states. "Last year, 24 per cent of CEOs selected climate change as an extreme concern; this year, it was selected by 30 per cent. This may seem like a notable jump, but in the context of rising anxiety about nearly all threats, it represents just a marginal increase. What's more, another 27 per cent of CEOs report being 'not concerned at all' or 'not very concerned' about climate change. And 60 per cent of CEOs have not yet factored climate change into their strategic risk management activities."

However, Cox argued that the wave of businesses, investors, and governments committing to ambitious net zero targets over the last year provided "a promising sign that a shared sense of urgency is emerging".

"We have just over two business cycles to transform every sector of the global economy to halve global emissions," she said. "With COP26 taking place in Glasgow in November, the UK has an opportunity to take a leadership role in tackling climate change and leverage this moment and galvanize the international community to deliver critical outcomes."