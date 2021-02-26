'Worrying': Carney and Brookfield row throws spotlight on 'net zero' confusion
COP26 finance advisor is under fire for claiming his investment firm Brookfield is 'net zero' despite its billions of investments in fossil fuels
Mark Carney - former Bank of England Governor and a leading voice in the drive for a greener financial system - has today come under fire for claiming the investment firm he sits on the board of is 'net...
'Poo power': Thames Water and Kingston Council plot pioneering domestic heating scheme
Under the plans 2,000 council homes will be powered by low carbon heat generated from effluent at Hogsmill sewage plant in Surrey
The model acquisition? Shell continues smart grid with Next Kraftwerke deal
Oil and gas major agrees purchase of German virtual power plant specialist as company further expands its clean tech portfolio