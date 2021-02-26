UN: Weak 2030 national climate plans put world 'very far' from meeting Paris goals

UN urges countries to submit tougher climate plans to meet Paris goals and prevent climate catastrophe

The United Nations has sounded the alarm that the world is falling "far short" of the goals set out in the Paris Agreement, warning that the wave of enhanced national climate plans published last year by treaty signatories are set to deliver negligible emissions reductions that will leave the global economy on track for dangerous levels of global warming.

Fresh analysis published this afternoon by the United Nations climate body the UNFCCC calculates the combined impact of 48 revised national emission reduction plans published in 2020, which together account for just under a third of global emissions. It concludes the new plans would achieve just a 0.5 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 2010.

The figure falls wildly short of the 45 per cent emission reduction on 2010 levels scientists estimate is required by the end of the decade to put the world on track to meet the Paris Agreement's more ambitious target of capping global temperature rises this century at 1.5C, and is also a far cry from the 25 per cent by 2030 reduction required to bring emissions trajectories into line with the treaty's upper limit of 2C of warming.

All signatories to the Paris Agreement are required to submit new and improved nationally determined contributions (NDCs) ahead of the forthcoming COP26 climate conference, and in 2020 plans were submitted by the UK and 74 other parties at the UN, with all 27 EU nations covered by one plan. Meanwhile, some of the world's biggest emitters, including the US, China, India, and Indonesia, are yet to publish revised climate plans, although formal submissions are expected in the coming months.

But in the wake of today's stark findings, the UN has urged all nations to increase their climate ambition - whether they are among the group that has already submitted an updated climate plans, or among the raft of countries yet to do so.

Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of UN Climate Change, said the report highlighted the world was "very far" from a pathway aligned with the Paris goals and called on all signatories to urgently increase their ambition.

"This report shows that current levels of climate ambition are very far from putting us on a pathway that will meet our Paris Agreement goals," she said. "I call on all parties - even those who have submitted NDCs - to reflect on this and increase ambition. At the moment it is like we are walking into a minefield blindfolded. What we need is much more radical and transformative than we have now. We need concrete plans to phase out fossil fuels as fast as possible."

COP26 President Alok Sharma said the findings in the report should "serve as an urgent call to action" to nations around the world. "I am asking all countries, particularly major emitters, to submit ambitious 2030 emission reduction targets," he said. "We must recognise that the window for action to safeguard our planet is closing fast.''

Japan, South Korea, Russia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Brazil, and Australia have all delivered plans in recent months that experts have warned fail to meaningfully improve on the emissions goals they set in their 2015 submissions to the UN.

Meanwhile, the UK - which in December announced that it would aim for a 68 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions on 1990 levels by 2030 - is one of a small number of signatories that Climate Action Tracker has identified as submitting a target that represents a genuine shift in ambition from 2015. The EU, Argentina, Chile, Kenya, and Ukraine also make the short list of nations that have strengthened their national action plans.

But Matthew Pennycook, shadow climate change minister, said the UK could do more to lead by example in the wake of the report's "stark" findings. "By remaining seriously off track to meet its existing climate targets whilst promising more ambitious ones, by laying claim to the mantle of climate leadership abroad whilst approving new coal mines at home, [and] by seriously undermining our standing with those on the frontline of the climate crisis by cutting the overseas aid budget, the government continues to damage its credibility as the custodian of the COP process and by implication the prospects of success in Glasgow in November," he said.

Among the scores of nations yet to submit climate plans are the US and China, which are together responsible for 30 per cent of global emissions, and green groups reacting to the UN's synthesis report expressed hopes that the outlook for the next decade could be substantially improved if the world's biggest two emitters come forward with more ambitious interim climate targets.

Helen Mountford, vice-president of climate and economics at the World Resources Institute, said the findings highlighted the need for major G20 economies and big emitters, in particular the US and China, to ramp up their climate action.

"Over half of G20 countries now have commitments to net-zero emissions targets, but few have set 2030 interim targets that align with achieving those commitments," she said. "The United States and China are the world's two largest emitters, and both have pledged to zero out their emissions in the future. That is an important step but right now they need to take bold action in the near-term." Mountford recommended that China commit to peaking its emissions by 2026 and the US target a 50 per cent reduction of emissions by 2030.

And Christiana Figueres, co-founder of Global Optimism and former UN climate chief, said she had "high hopes" that countries like the US, China, and Japan could improve the outlook.

"This is a status report," she said. "It's weak but there are many big emitters who can significantly change the picture this year. Their promises are strong; their delivery can be stronger. Countries including the United States, China, Japan and other large economies are seeing it in their own competitive interests to reach 50 per cent emissions reductions by 2030 in order to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement."

Laurence Tubiana, CEO of the European Climate Foundation who previously served as France's climate change ambassador in the run up to the Paris Agreement, said the report's conclusions were "alarming".

"Climate plans must reflect the severity of the climate crisis, and be aligned with the Paris Agreement," she said. "We need G20 countries to lead - I hope the US and China can match the EU in delivering strategies that will set us on a path to net zero. Governments who have delivered unambitious plans should - as the UN suggests - reconsider and resubmit plans by COP26."