Hydrogen for home heating: A hot topic for the UK's net zero strategy
A new report argues replacing the gas grid with hydrogen is unrealistic for many buildings in the short term, but net zero heating has few easy solutions
The debate over decarbonising homes - one of the UK's biggest challenges on the path to net zero emissions by 2050 - continues to heat up. For while electric and ground-source heat pumps are set to...
Forging a net zero aluminum sector: Lord Barker on EN+ Group's green ambitions
BusinessGreen catches up with EN+ Group chairman and former energy and climate change minister, Lord Barker of Battle to discuss how the metals giant intends to slash its emissions by 30 per cent by 2030
Octopus Centre for Net Zero: Octopus Energy unveils plans for pioneering green energy research centre
The new centre aims to "discover the smartest routes to net zero", focusing initially on transport and heating emissions, the firm said
New £9m competition aims to put green train innovations on track
New Department for Transport initiative designed to support the development of clean rail demonstration projects