'A shambles': Is the Green Homes Grant scheme budget being cut?

Concerns rise that unspent funding underpinning embattled green home retrofit scheme will not be rolled over beyond March, despite myriad teething issues

Fears are mounting that hundreds of millions of pounds put forward by the government to help install green upgrade measures in British homes could be withdrawn in the coming months, leading environmental groups to label the Green Homes Grant scheme a "shambles".

The flagship scheme was launched last year by the government as part of its 'green recovery' drive, backed by a budget of £2bn - £1.5bn for householders and £500m for local authorities - to provide money off the installation of clean tech and energy efficiency measures such as solar panels, heat pumps, insulation, and double glazing.

The scheme offers households up to £5,000 off the cost of approved upgrades, rising to £10,000 for low income households. Government officials have estimated the initiative could help make up to 600,000 homes more energy efficient while supporting tens of thousands of skilled jobs and pushing the UK closer towards its 2050 net zero target.

However, the scheme has been beset by troubles from the start, with reports of installer shortages and slow payments to accredited tradespeople, in addition to householders struggling to navigate the complex administrative process to secure the grants vouchers in the first place. Some installers have even claimed late payments from the scheme have put their business at risk, forcing them to lay off staff.

As a result, while the government had aimed to issue 600,000 grant vouchers to households to help install green upgrades through the programme, it emerged earlier this week that little more than 20,000 have been awarded to date, with only a fraction of the original budget having been utilised.

Moreover, last week Energy and Clean Growth Minsiter Anne-Marie Trevelyan seemed to suggest that while the scheme would stay open for an additional year any outstanding underspend from the scheme's original £1.5bn budget would not be carried over beyond the original deadline of March 2021, despite the myriad struggles householders have had in accessing the vouchers.

"The original funding for the Green Homes Grant Voucher Scheme was announced as a short-term stimulus, for use in the 2020/21 financial year only," Trevelyan said last week.

Last last year the government confirmed the scheme would be extended by a further year to run until the end of March 2022, backed by a fresh £320m funding commitment from the government. The extension followed warnings from installers that without a longer deadline to complete work it would not be worth their while hiring additional staff to undertake upgrades given demand for upgrades would likely dry up once the deadline lapsed - a situation that was exacerbated by the latest coronavirus lockdown.

Businesses had hoped that the original £1.5bn budget would be carried over into 2021/22 so as to help ensure the original target of 600,000 upgrades could be met. However, Trevelyan's clarification suggested the budget would for the next financial year would be less than a quarter of the original budget and she gave little indication as to whether funding would be provided by the government in support of its 600,000 voucher target.

"In the 2020 Spending Review, my Rt. Hon. Friend Mr Chancellor of the Exchequer announced £320m of funding for the Green Homes Grant Voucher Scheme for 2021/22, as part of funding allocated to make homes and buildings more energy efficient and less carbon intensive," she said.

Given the lack of Green Homes Grant vouchers given out to date, environmental organisations and green business groups have warned a failure to carry over any unspent budget beyond March would effectively result in hundreds of millions of pounds being cut from the scheme, thereby undermining the government's ambitions for 600,000 homes to be upgraded.

BusinessGreen has been seeking clarification on the status of the budget underpinning the Green Homes Grant Scheme since last week, but no further details have been forthcoming beyond Trevelyan's comments. The Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) had not responded to repeated requests for comment at the time to going to press.

But during Prime Ministers Questions in Parliament earlier today, Boris Johnson was quizzed on the issue by Labour's Shadow Business and Consumer Affairs Minister Lucy Powell, who said just £71m of the Green Homes Grant Budget had been spent to date.

Responding to her question, Johnson said Powell was "onto something, but she's barking up the wrong tree".

"The problem with the Green Homes Grant is not that we are cutting it, the problem is there hasn't been enough take-up," Johnson said. "We want to encourage people to take it up and make use of the opportunity to reduce the carbon emissions of their homes."

Today I asked the PM why over £1billion is being cut from his green homes grant which he promised would support businesses, jobs, homeowners, and the environment.



The government's mismanagement has been the real problem, not demand, and now the PM is just cutting the funding. pic.twitter.com/BJcdVXcJQ3 — Lucy Powell MP (@LucyMPowell) February 10, 2021

However, there is scant evidence of limited consumer interest in the scheme, while any shortage of installers signing up to the scheme is largely explained by concerns over late payments from government under the scheme and stringent certification requirements, according to industry insiders.

Greenpeace UK's head of politics Rebcecca Newsom described the situation as "a shambles".

"There was huge appetite for this scheme and it could have kick started a nationwide programme to properly insulate the tens of millions of draughty homes right across the UK," she said. "But with businesses gone bust, staff laid off, and the cash withdrawn before the scheme even got started - it's done much more damage than good."

"If this is a marker of the government's dedication to a green recovery, it doesn't bode well for our economy or our ability to tackle the climate crisis," she added. "In order to fix this mess and avoid further embarrassment the government must immediately guarantee long-term funding, support supply chain growth and make it easier for homeowners to access the grants."

The latest developments follow calls on Monday from MPs on Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee for the government to overhaul and extend the Green Homes Grant scheme in order to try and fix its teething problems and support the decarbonisation of UK homes.

John Alker, director of policy and places at the UK Green Building Council, said he was "extremely disappointed" by reports that unspent budget from the 2020/21 Green Homes Grant Scheme may not be rolled over into next year.

"The government were very clear that the £320m announced in last November's Spending Review was additional to the originally allocated £2bn," he said. "The problems with the scheme have not been about consumer appetite, but with the scheme's administration, with householders having to wait months in some cases and installers having to wait similar amounts of time to get paid for works done. Stop-start policy of this kind is extremely counter-productive for businesses looking to invest in delivering a green recovery, and it is disappointing to see that lessons that should have been learned from the fate of previous schemes appear to have been missed."

Alker also echoed calls for the Scheme to be overhauled, arguing retrofitting UK homes was "essential if we are to meet our zero carbon targets".

"If the government is to get progress in this area back on track, then it must look to adopt a national retrofit strategy and overhaul the Green Homes Grant so that it can ensure a long-term future for the retrofit industry and deliver for consumers," he said.