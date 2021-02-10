Forging a net zero aluminum sector: Lord Barker on EN+ Group's green ambitions

A Rusal smelting operation | Credit: EN Group +
A Rusal smelting operation | Credit: EN Group +
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

BusinessGreen catches up with EN+ Group chairman and former energy and climate change minister, Lord Barker of Battle to discuss how the metals giant intends to slash its emissions by 30 per cent by 2030

The discovery of a method to industrially produce aluminium in the 1880s changed the world. Aluminium rapidly went from being one of the most precious and expensive metals to one of the cheapest, a transformation...

To continue reading...

More on Management

More news