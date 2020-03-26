Coal power in 2019: Global capacity grows, but pipeline slows sharply
Number of coal plants under development dropped in 2019, yet new capacity still grew and the impact of Covid-19 remains uncertain, study shows
For the fourth year running the number of coal-fired power plants under development around the world declined steeply in 2019, as the CO2-intensive fossil energy source continued to face an increasingly...
'Extraordinary progress': UK emissions fell 3.6 per cent in 2019 amid clean power record
Provisional data shows greenhouse gas emissions have fallen more than 45 per cent since 1990, as low carbon power again reached record levels in 2019
'Promote international co-operation in health': UK and China hint at opportunity for COP Summits
Boris Johnson and Xi Jinping agree to continued co-operation in face of coronavirus crisis and hint at plans for climate and biodiversity summits
Aceleron to pilot recyclable batteries in electric quadbikes
Developer teams up with Eco Charger to launch system designed to boost EV battery efficiency and reuse
