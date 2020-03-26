Green entrepreneurs urged to enter Postcode Lottery Green Challenge

Just one week left for UK green businesses to enter €500,000 funding competition

Green entrepreneurs and start-ups have just a week left to submit their entry if they want to be in the running for grants worth up to €500,000 from the Postcode Lottery.

The Postcode Lotteries Green Challenge is one of the world's largest competitions for sustainable entrepreneurship and offers British, Dutch, German, Norwegian and Swedish start-ups a chance to access grant funding and secure a place on a dedicated accelerator programme. The deadline for this year's competition closes at midday on 1st April.

Since the competition began in 2007, it has rewarded a variety of businesses, including bio-bean, a British company that recycles coffee for consumer and industrial markets, which won the top prize in 2014.

George May, Director and Chief Commercial Officer at bio-bean, said the funding from Postcode Lotteries Green Challenge was "a springboard" for the company. "The funds and business coaching helped us to expand our team and industrial facilities, not to mention the media attention and further investment interest we received off the back of winning the competition," he said. "Postcode Lotteries Green Challenge is a fantastic opportunity for green start-ups looking to scale up their operations."

The competition awards €500,000 to the overall winner while the runner-up receives €200,000 and the three other finalists receive €100,000 each. All the finalists have the chance to participate in a bespoke accelerator programme to identify the biggest challenges they face and provide mentorship and valuable connections to tackle them.

Clara Govier, managing director at People's Postcode Lottery, urged companies to submit their entries for the competition.

"We face many serious challenges as a society, not least COVID-19, but the fight against climate change will require concerted efforts at a global scale for decades to come," she said. "If you believe you have a solution to one of the biggest problems facing the planet and would like to join world-class alumni, I urge you to enter this year's Postcode Lotteries Green Challenge. We recognise the time constraints that many entrepreneurs face and so we have made the application process quick and free to enter."

The jury of leading environmental experts and business leaders has been tasked with looking for "innovative, exciting business plans that contribute to a sustainable planet and are close to a market release".

Last year's winner was Sofie Allert, CEO and founder of Swedish Algae Factory, which cultivates algae that enhances solar panel efficiency and can be used as an ingredient in sustainable personal care products.