Europe's biggest firms are putting €124bn towards net zero - but is it enough?
CDP analysis of more than 800 companies shows corporate green investment is growing, but businesses must now double down to achieve net zero
Many of Europe's biggest companies now appear to be recognising both the necessity of the low carbon transition and the opportunities that should arise from deep decarbonisation, as they mobilised capital...
Freezing for the future: $46m boost for cryogenic energy storage pioneer Highview Power
Japanese heavy industries specialist SHI is investing in UK-based Highview Power, developer of the CRYOBattery
Freak storm or political climate change?
Philip Box of the UK Green Building Council discusses the fallout from the latest changes in Westminster
Green finance first touches down in the aviation industry
A deal between BNP Paribas and JetBlue has linked a revolving credit facility to an airline's sustainability performance for the first time
Accountants must aid fight against climate change, industry bodies urge
Accountants will play a key role in reshaping economic policy and market mechanisms for the net zero transition, sector bodies argue