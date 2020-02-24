Europe's biggest firms are putting €124bn towards net zero - but is it enough?

Companies must double their share of green capital investment to reach net zero, according to CDP
Companies must double their share of green capital investment to reach net zero, according to CDP
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

CDP analysis of more than 800 companies shows corporate green investment is growing, but businesses must now double down to achieve net zero

Many of Europe's biggest companies now appear to be recognising both the necessity of the low carbon transition and the opportunities that should arise from deep decarbonisation, as they mobilised capital...

To continue reading...

More on Net Zero Now

More news