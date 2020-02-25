Accountants must aid fight against climate change, industry bodies urge

Accountants will play a key role in reshaping economic policy and market mechanisms for the net zero transition, sector bodies argue

The UK's top accounting bodies have today called on the profession to use its skills to the support efforts to accelerate climate action, publishing a declaration urging the world's accountants to put environmental sustainability at the forefront of their work.

The move is coordinated by the Prince's Accounting for Sustainability Project (A4S) Accounting Bodies Network, which collectively represents more than 2.5 million accountants worldwide.

The declaration highlights how accountants are key to helping businesses build sustainability into their working practices, commercial relationships, and supply chains. It calls on professionals to flag risks to businesses posed by climate change, such as the impact of flooding or the effect of drought on the price of crops needed in a firm's supply chain.

"As influential members across every sector in society, professional accountants are in a unique position to help effect positive action," said Mark Farrar, chief executive of the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT), which is among the signatories to the declaration. "We have both a responsibility to act in the public interest, and the skills and expertise to help deliver meaningful change. We encourage AAT's 130,000 members worldwide to play their own part in taking action, helping the organisations they work with to respond to climate change with the urgency and scale required."

The declaration also commits the accounting bodies to supporting their members in driving economy-wide climate action, recognising that accountants could play a key role in reshaping policy frameworks and market mechanisms to support the net zero transition.

"This is a call to action not just for accountants, but also for the professional bodies of which they are members - we all have an immense role to play here, and alongside my colleagues we all sign up to three proactive commitments that will help our members and future members rise to the challenge," said Helen Brand, chief executive of the Association Chartered Certified Accountants, another of the declaration's signatories.

The new commitment comes just days after UK regulator the Financial Reporting Council launched a sweeping review of corporate climate risk disclosures and auditing processes, following accusations that some businesses and their auditors are failing to adequately report on the risks their organisations face from climate-related risks.