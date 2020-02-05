'We have a responsibility to lead': Does Boris Johnson really 'get' the climate challenge?
The PM sought to position himself as a climate champion to launch COP26 – but many including new foe Claire O'Neill doubt his sincerity
"We all know the dangers. We all know the potential catastrophe. We've had quite enough talk about that." Sir David Attenborough's appearance at the Science Museum yesterday morning to mark the government's...
What Amber Rudd did next: Former Home Secretary joins The Climate Group
Former Energy and Climate Change Secretary joins board of The Climate Group, ahead of a critical year for business engagement with the climate crisis
Greenpeace protest targets BP, as legal battle looms
Oil giant says new CEO, Bernard Looney, 'understands the frustration and anger of protestors' and will 'set out his low carbon ambition for the company next week'
'It was an honour to be asked': David Cameron turns down COP26 top job
Former PM says UN climate conference in Glasgow is 'absolutely vital' but that a government minister should be COP26 President
Ørsted pledges to decarbonise supply chain by 2040
Many of the technologies needed to decarbonise the renewable energy supply chain already exist, but are not yet cost competitive, CEO argues