Negative emissions under a net zero target: the controversies and pitfalls
Josh Burke at LSE's Grantham Research Institute navigates the costs, opportunities, advantages and disadvantages of different carbon capture and negative emissions technologies
Almost all modelled emissions scenarios consistent with the Paris Agreement's target of limiting global temperature rise to well below 2°C include the use of greenhouse gas removal (GGR) or negative emissions...
More news
Negative emissions under a net zero target: the controversies and pitfalls
Josh Burke at LSE's Grantham Research Institute navigates the costs, opportunities, advantages and disadvantages of different carbon capture and negative emissions technologies
UK coal phase-out date pulled forward, as latest stats show emissions fell again last year
Boris Johnson confirms coal phase out target date has been moved forward by one year to 2024, as Nicola Sturgeon calls for improved co-operation to deliver a successful COP26 Summit
'Get this done': Claire O'Neill launches blistering attack on government's handling of COP26 Summit
Sacked COP26 President accuses Boris Johnson of a 'failure of global vision and leadership' and urges him to 'reset the dial' on the troubled talks
'I have the best apprenticeship there is'
To mark National Apprenticeship Week Ørsted wind turbine technician David Davidson reveals why he has the best apprenticeship going, and what it is really like at the top of an offshore wind turbine