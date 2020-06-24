zero deforestation
Consumer goods sector's 2020 deforestation goal 'impossible' to meet, CDP warns
Non-profit warns not enough concrete action being taken by consumer goods giants to tackle deforestation and commodity risk across their supply chains
IPCC on land use: What do the latest warnings mean for businesses?
The headlines have been filled today with stark warnings from scientists about the state of the world's land masses - how will this impact the business community?
CDP: Most major companies failing to report on deforestation risks
Seventy per cent of major firms did not report their land use impact to CDP, increasing likelihood of deforestation
CDP creates new investment indices spotlighting corporate climate leaders
Non-profit analyst teams up with Euronext to launch 'world's first' global index selecting stocks based on their performance against key environmental challenges
Selfridges fulfills palm-oil-free pledge nine months early
Luxury retailer's own-brand products are now completely free of palm oil
Co-Op plants sustainable soy pledge
Retailer becomes latest firm to announce 100 per cent sustainable soy goal
Aldi beefs up soy sourcing policy
Supermarket says all soy in its supply chain will be sustainably sourced by 2025
HP vows to make printing operations fully 'forest positive'
IT and printing giant confirms it has reached its goal for ensuring all its paper is 'zero deforestation' two years ahead of schedule
RSPO CEO: 'We will not be the silver bullet to stop deforestation'
The 'double-edged sword' of transparency looms large in Datuk Darrel Webber's job as chief of sustainable palm oil body RSPO - can he deliver progress fast enough to outpace a growing consumer backlash?
Iceland blocked from airing palm oil-focused Christmas advert
Advert showing destruction of orangutan's rainforest habitat to make space for palm oil plantations has been blocked by Clearcast over accusations it is too political
Cerrado Manifesto: Investors and corporates step up calls for 'zero deforestation'
Investors managing over $2.8tr in assets join business-led initiative to tackle deforestation in Brazil's Cerrado region
Tesco unveils zero deforestation soy goals
Supermarket giant pledges to transition to sourcing soy from verified zero deforestation areas by 2025 as part of new strategy