Can banks become the solution to - rather than a driver of - global deforestation?
Criticism of banks' financing of environmentally-destructive industries continues to grow, but a new report argues they could play a critical role in protecting forests and driving climate action
Study: Fleet electrification primed to soar as heavier-duty EVs come online
Study published this week by US charging network ChargePoint predicts growing range of specialist commercial vehicles will turbocharge corporates' shift away from fossil fuels
'Climate pariah': Campaigners urge Blackrock to strengthen coal exclusion policy after counting $85bn of coal investments
Environmental NGOs urge investment giant to expand its coal exclusion policy to include bigger portion of coal value chain, noting that current ban applies to just 17 per cent of coal companies
Despite the hydrogen hype, electricity will drive net zero transport
Cars, buses, trucks, scooters and even planes are going electric, and Britain needs an electricity grid able to cope with it, writes Onward's Ted Christie-Miller
