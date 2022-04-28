windfall tax

Queen's Speech: What is - and isn't - on the government's green agenda for the year ahead?

Politics

Queen's Speech: What is - and isn't - on the government's green agenda for the year ahead?

The war in Ukraine, cost of living crisis, and imminent local elections all underscore the need to accelerate the net zero transition - but fresh Treasury support for decarbonisation efforts appears unlikely

clock 28 April 2022 • 9 min read
