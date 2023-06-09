'Atlantic Declaration': UK and US to pursue critical minerals agreement

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak closed out his trip to Washington D.C. yesterday with the signing of a wide-ranging new economic agreement with US President Joe Biden, which promises provide a boost for the electric vehicle (EV) industry and wider clean tech sector on both sides of the Atlantic.

The so-called Atlantic Declaration was announced yesterday during a meeting between Sunak and Biden in the White House, and is being touted as a "first of its kind" deal that is expected to deepen trade and subsidy ties between the two nations.

The accord effectively extinguishes any near-term end hopes of the UK agreeing an overarching free trade deal with the US and will raise questions over the extent to which the UK is being pulled further into the US economic orbit at a time when tensions with China are escalating.

However, the UK government said the wide-ranging package would help to boost trade between the two nations and could allow some British firms to access the generous subsidies available to US clean tech firms through the Inflation Reduction Act.

Specifically, the new package includes a commitment for the two countries to work closer together to secure supplies of raw materials and rare minerals that are essential to the production of a range of clean technologies.

The UK government said negotiations would now begin "immediately" on a formal Critical Minerals Agreement, which it said would give buyers of vehicles made using critical minerals processed or mined by UK companies access to tax credits through the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The landmark IRA provides a $3,750 incentive for each EV manufactured, on the condition that the critical minerals used in its production - principally used in the battery - are sourced from the US or a country with whom the US has a Critical Minerals Agreement.

"The UK is already a net exporter of raw materials for EV batteries to the US and this agreement will help UK-based firms involved in the mining, recycling and refining of critical minerals who are suppling US electric vehicle and battery manufacturers - benefitting this growing industry," the UK government explained. "This is a sector with companies all over the UK, including nickel production in Wales and lithium processing in Teesside."

A similar deal has already been struck with the EU, but it now looks as though UK companies could also benefit from some of the tax incentives made available through the IRA. However, precise details of such a scheme are yet to be finalised and the White House has repeatedly stressed that the primary goal of the IRA is to boost US manufacturing capacity and jobs.

Colin Walker, transport analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank, welcomed the new agreement. "With electric vehicle manufacturers already choosing to switch investments from the UK to the US, this could be a big deal, but the devil will be in the detail," he said. "The reality is that, while the US has been investing billions for months in upping its electric vehicle manufacturing base and attracting businesses from around the world, action by the UK is lacking. The UK won't be announcing its own plans until the autumn, and a decision on investment in a battery factory for Jaguar Land Rover still hangs in the balance.

"Given we export 80 per cent of the cars we make and major markets including US states are putting EV policies in place, unless the UK car industry transitions and does it fast, by 2030 over £13bn of car exports could be at risk."

In addition, the Atlantic Declaration also sets out plans to launch a new UK-US civil nuclear partnership "to support the critical clean energy industry, our net zero ambitions, and to keep Russia out of the global civil nuclear power market".

Sunak said it was "natural that, when faced with the greatest transformation in our economies since the industrial revolution, we would look to each other to build a stronger economic future together".

"The Atlantic Declaration sets a new standard for economic cooperation, propelling our economies into the future so we can protect our people, create jobs and grow our economies together," he added.

The deal came as the government separately confirmed today that the UK's oil and gas windfall tax - which puts a marginal tax rate of 75 per cent on North Sea oil and gas production, unless affected firms invest a certain level of their profits back into the UK - will remain in place for another five years. but it also controversially announced the tax rate could be cut earlier if fossil fuel prices "return to normal levels for a sustained period".

The Treasury said the Energy Profits Levy had raised £2.8bn for the taxpayer to date in the wake of the enormous profits raked in by oil and gas firms over the past year and that it expected to raise almost £26bn in total through to March 2028.

But it confirmed that if oil prices fall to "historically normal levels" prior to March 2028, the tax rate for North Sea producers would return to the previous 40 per cent tax rate, although it stressed that the OBR forecasts indicated this would not be likely to happen.

North Sea trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) welcomed the move as a "step in the right direction", but green groups hit out at the decision to end the windfall tax within five years.

But Greenpeace UK's climate campaigner Georgia Whitaker said the windfall tax "already contains more loopholes than a block of Swiss cheese, and now they want to scrap it altogether".

"Even with the 'windfall tax' in place, these companies made record profits worth tens of billions of pounds over the past year, while many of us struggled to make ends meet," she said. "The UK has some of the lowest oil and gas tax rates in the world. Irrespective of what happens to the price of oil and gas, the tax these companies pay should be higher, permanently.

"This cash should be used to help insulate homes and transition the UK to cheap, clean energy, not fill the bank balances of already wealthy shareholders."

Meanwhile, the renewable energy industry called on the government to extend the plan to cut windfall taxes in the event that energy prices fall to cover clean energy generators, which are also covered by the windfall tax regime.

"Once again, the government are focusing tax cuts on fossil fuel producers, while the equivalent windfall tax on renewables, called the Electricity Generator Levy (EGL), remains unchanged," said Mark Sommerfeld, head of power and flexibility at trade body REA. "Today's announcement... will reduce the tax liability on oil and gas producers when energy prices return to consistently normal levels, however, will not apply to renewable generators, despite a harsher tax on low carbon generation.

"Furthermore, the Government have repeatedly ignored calls to introduce a dedicated Investment Allowance for renewables, which would promote low carbon investment, despite the equivalent allowance again already being in place for oil and gas. Government is presenting today's announcement as necessary for delivering energy security, yet it is not applying these benefits to the cheapest forms of domestic electricity generation, which also happen to be critical to delivering a decarbonised electricity system."

The latest developments came as Labour confirmed that if elected it would phase in its £28bn a year Green Prosperity Plan and would likely not meet the annual spending target until 2027 as it looks to build up capacity across the green economy.

