Reports: Autumn Statement set to deliver major boost for UK energy efficiency push

The government is reportedly poised to respond to years of calls from businesses and green groups for the UK to ramp up investment in energy efficiency measures, according to media reports ahead of today's Autumn Statement.

Bloomberg reported late yesterday that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will today announce a new multi-billion pound spending push designed to slash the UK's energy demand by at least 13 per cent this decade.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the news agency reported that the new Chancellor is proposing to create a new energy efficiency task force to oversee the program and is also set to sign off on a public information campaign to encourage individuals and firms to reduce their energy consumption this winter.

However, it remains unclear when the new investment will take effect, with Hunt having signalled he is looking to curb public spending and the report indicating the new programme will include fresh funding from 2025 through to 2028.

The details of how the new programme will work are also yet to be confirmed.

Bloomberg said the new task force would seek to expand a series of existing programs that help people improve energy efficiency, including by extending the eligibility criteria for homes that can apply for funding for insulation from their local councils to include households in council tax bands A to D.

The Treasury could also look to expand existing efficiency programmes, such as the Energy Company Obligation and programmes for social housing and public buildings.

However, businesses and campaigners have long argued that to meet the UK's emissions goal wider energy efficiency programmes will be required that incentivise businesses and wealthier households to undertake energy efficiency upgrades. They have also warned that any expansion of energy efficiency programmes will need to be accompanied by a comprehensive skills and supply chain programme to help deliver hundreds of thousands more home improvements each year.

Campaigners will be wary of the new proposals given the high profile failure of previous government energy efficiency schemes, such as the Green Deal and Green Home Grant.

But commentators were also quick to welcome the news that the Treasury had accepted that a significant increase in investment in energy efficiency can play a major role in curbing energy bills, bolstering the UK's energy security, and curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

Separately, Hunt's first Autumn Statement - the fourth fiscal event of 2022 following months of political chaos - is expected to include a package of spending cuts and de facto tax rises, as the government attempts to reassure markets that it has plan to get the deficit under control following the disastrous economic experiment embarked upon by the Truss administration.

Reports have suggested Hunt is poised to impose new taxes on electric vehicles, as the government seeks to recover some of the fuel duty and road tax revenues that are being lost as more motorists switch over to zero emission models.

There has also been speculation that the Treasury could order a long-awaited review of road pricing proposals in response to concerns that billions of pounds of revenue from fuel duty could evaporate over the coming decade as petrol and diesel vehicles are retired.

In addition, Hunt is expected to provide some further detail on what will replace the Energy Price Guarantee and business support scheme that has frozen domestic and business energy prices for this winter, but is due to lapse in April. The Treasury is widely expected to look to trim the cost of the scheme by lifting the price cap and providing more targeted support for poorer households and energy-intensive businesses.

And reports this morning the government is set to extend the windfall tax on oil and gas firms, raising the rate and extending a new tax to electricity generators that are enjoying windfall profits.

The government is expected to expand the current windfall tax from four to six years and increase rate the rate from 25 per cent to 35 per cent. He is also set to impose a new levy of 40 per cent on electricity generators over certain threshold, increasing the total windfall tax haul on the energy sector from £28bn to over £45bn.

Precise details of the reforms are yet to be confirmed, but the proposals will spark fears across the energy industry that the new windfall tax on electricity generators could undermine future investment in the clean energy projects that are essential to delivering the UK's climate goals. Experts have argued that if a windfall tax is to be imposed it should be carefully targeted on those generators genuinely enjoying windfall taxes and should be accompanied by tax relief, similar to that offered to oil and gas firms, that is available to generators that invest in new capacity.