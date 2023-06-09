'The fiscally responsible choice': Labour clarifies plan to deliver £28bn in annual green investment by 2027

Labour has today confirmed further details of its hotly-anticipated Green Prosperity Plan, clarifying that it would seek to ramp up investment in low carbon infrastructure to £28bn a year from around 2027 if it wins next General Election, rather during the first year of the new Parliament.

The Party has repeatedly stressed that it plans to borrow to invest £28bn a year in a raft of green projects over the next decade, emulating the interventionist approach to decarbonisation policy adopted by US President Joe Biden.

However, the plans for increased borrowing have sparked fierce criticism from senior Conservatives and right wing media outlets in recent weeks, who have argued the plan risks stoking inflation that the government is struggling to contain.

In response, the Labour leadership today attempted to set out how it would mobilise increased investment while adhering to its self-imposed fiscal rules. Writing in The Times this morning, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves insisted Labour's Green Prosperity Plan was "vital to achieving our mission" to secure the highest sustained economic growth in the G7 for the UK.

She stressed that Labour "will invest in good jobs in the industries of the future, tacking crippling energy bills and securing our economy", adding that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had further exposed the vulnerability of the UK energy system, and underscored the need to shift to greener energy sources.

Reeves also castigated the Conservative government for having left Britain "back in the changing room" while other countries across North America, Europe and Asia have been "out on the track, unlocking investment and turbocharging new industries", as she reiterated the importance of the UK government proactively investing in the future of the economy.

But Reeves argued there was a need for careful planning and fiscal responsibility alongside public borrowing to invest in the growing the UK's green economy, as she said that if elected Labour would look to gradually ramp up to its promised £28bn annual green spending goal during the second half of the next Parliament, rather than delivering on the target from the start of the Parliament.

Since Labour first announced the £28bn green investment pledge 18 months ago, UK interest rates have gone up 12 times, and the country continues to struggle with soaring inflation, all of which further underscored the need for fiscal responsibility, Reeves argued.

"The reckless, irresponsible course is to not invest for the future," she wrote. "The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) argues that delay by even a decade doubles the cost of transition.

"To make sure there is time to build the supply chains we need, skill our workforce, and ensure the taxpayer gets value for money, the right way to deliver our green prosperity plan is to ramp up the investment over time reaching a total of £28bn a year in the second half of the parliament at the latest. This is also the fiscally responsible choice."

Labour is expected to unveil its Green Prosperity Plan in full next week, where the Party is expected to provide further detail on how the promised funding boost will be spent. To date, the Party has signalled that it plans to establish a state-owned green electricity developer dubbed GB Energy to help deliver on its goal of a decarbonised power grid by 2030 and significantly increase funding in a nationwide home energy efficiency rollout. But further details on how it plans to accelerate the roll out of clean technologies and tackle emissions from right across the economy are yet to be confirmed.

Reeves argued Labour's Green Prosperity Plan would offer a huge opportunity for UK businesses, helping to mobilise more private investment in the net zero transition, in a similar vein to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the USA.

"From all our conversations with business, we know that billions of pounds of private investment will be crowded in by this partnership and the catalytic public investment we will provide," she wrote. "This will unleash a wave of entrepreneurial energy, attract investors to Britain and give us a genuine chance to use our huge assets - our geography, our sun, wind, and waves, our world class universities and British ingenuity - to be a genuine leader in the industries of the future."

"This is Britain's one shot at getting back in the fast lane. If we don't invest now then the country will simply fall further behind."

Labour's Shadow Climate and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband also reiterated his backing for the plan this morning, which he said would "transform Britain to cut bills, create jobs and lead on climate".

"Some people don't want Britain to borrow to invest in the green economy," Miliband wrote on Twitter. "They want us to back down. But Keir, Rachel and I will never let that happen. Britain needs this £28bn a year plan and that is what we are committed to."

However, the news immediately sparked reports suggesting Labour was 'scrapping' or 'delaying' its green investment plans, prompting fierce criticism from some of those on the left of the Party and a number of green groups.

Rebecca Newsom, head of politics at Greenpeace UK, said: "Any u-turn would be a huge mistake. Without the necessary immediate investment, we will lose out on the creation of thousands of jobs needed as we phase out fossil fuels, and we will lose out on the opportunity to put green tech industries at the center of our economy.

"Rachel Reeves rightly cites the opportunities of green growth, but this prevarication on confirming the scale of investment needed from the start of a new Labour government risks throwing in the towel on the global race in green tech, with the US, China and the EU already far ahead."

But others defended Reeves plan, arguing it would provide firmer foundations from which a Labour government could then ramp up investment in low carbon infrastructure. Writing on Twitter this morning, Torsten Bell of the Resolution Foundation declared: "Bit too much excitement on 'Labour waters down' £28bn green investment plans. New phrasing is '£28bn/year in the second half of the parliament at the latest'. Anyone thinking a new govt was going to be able to ramp up £28bn/yr from day one hasn't met the British state."

The announcement follows confirmation last night of a new "economic partnership" between the UK and the US, that marked the close of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's trip to the US. The wide-ranging agreement includes a promise to start negotiations on a Critical Minerals Agreement aimed at boosting security of supply for materials such as lithium and other crucial components for electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, the government today provided an update on its windfall levy on oil and gas profits, confirming the tax rate would return to normal levels if fossil fuel prices "return to normal levels for a sustained period".

The news was welcomed by the oil and gas industry, but prompted angry criticism from green groups, which argued the windfall tax already contains multiple loopholes and highlighted how the UK continues to impose much lower taxes on oil and gas firms than in neighbouring Norway.

