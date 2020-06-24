wind energy
Renewable pivots pay off as Ørsted and Neste top global sustainability rankings
Nordic firms again dominated the top spots in Corporate Knights' 16th annual list of the world's most sustainable corporations, unveiled at Davos this morning
UK renewables power past gas for first time
Meanwhile use of fossil fuels fall to a record low, government data reveals
Ohme reveals how EV drivers are being paid to charge their cars
Blustery weather saw electric vehicle owners paid up to £5 to charge their cars to use excess wind electricity
UK wind energy record smashed yet again
Grid operator confirms wind generation yesterday almost topped 17GW for the first time
Oceans of potential: IEA projects 15-fold growth in offshore wind by 2040
Offshore wind could drive $1tr of investment, but IEA warns uncertainties in terms of policy and technology are still presenting obstacles for developers
GE unveils world's largest wind turbine blade
The 107-metre blade set to be used for GE's upcoming 12MW offshore wind turbine
Wind power generating real savings for Northern Ireland's energy consumers
New study calculates wind has delivered an annual saving for Northern Ireland's energy consumers every year since 2000, as the country ramps up its renewable energy capacity