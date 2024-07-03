Glastonbury's 'Gusty Springfield' wind turbine heads to Alexandra Palace for next stop on UK tour

clock • 3 min read
'Gusty Springfield' | Credit: Octopus Energy
Image:

'Gusty Springfield' | Credit: Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy's temporary wind turbine is relocating from Glastonbury to Alexandra Palace to power food and drink stands at outdoor gigs this summer

Octopus Energy has announced its temporary wind turbine, affectionately known as 'Gusty Springfield', is heading to Alexandra Palace to power food and drink stands at its series of outdoor concerts this...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Bakery business Baker & Baker to support East Anglia water stewardship programme

'First-of-a-kind': Statkraft inks deal with Luminous Energy to manage power from Norfolk Solar Farm

Most read
01

Labour has a bright green mandate, now it needs to use it

05 July 2024 • 7 min read
02

Keir Starmer confirms first wave of Cabinet appointments

05 July 2024 • 5 min read
03

'World first': Redefine Meat debuts 3D-printed plant-based steak in Ocado

03 July 2024 • 3 min read
04

Labour's green in-tray: The biggest environmental challenges facing the new government

05 July 2024 • 19 min read
05

Greens celebrate major breakthrough as four MPs elected

05 July 2024 • 6 min read

More on Wind

Glastonbury's 'Gusty Springfield' wind turbine heads to Alexandra Palace for next stop on UK tour
Wind

Glastonbury's 'Gusty Springfield' wind turbine heads to Alexandra Palace for next stop on UK tour

Octopus Energy's temporary wind turbine is relocating from Glastonbury to Alexandra Palace to power food and drink stands at outdoor gigs this summer

Amber Rolt
clock 03 July 2024 • 3 min read
Norges Bank snaps up stake in Race Bank offshore wind farm in £330m deal
Wind

Norges Bank snaps up stake in Race Bank offshore wind farm in £330m deal

Asset management arm of Norway’s state-owned central bank agrees to buy 37.5 per cent stake in project from Macquarie and Spring Infrastructure Capital

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 18 June 2024 • 2 min read
Could an offshore wind boom hold the key to Labour's ambitious clean power goals?
Wind

Could an offshore wind boom hold the key to Labour's ambitious clean power goals?

The UK has 96GW of offshore wind capacity in the pipeline - delivering it as quickly as possible will be critical to ensuring whether or not the UK can meet its climate targets

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 June 2024 • 6 min read