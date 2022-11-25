PPAs and the Corporate Renewables Revolution: BusinessGreen debuts latest whitepaper

New whitepaper exclusively available to Advanced BusinessGreen members

BusinessGreen has this week published its latest Intelligence Whitepaper, which explores the surge in corporate renewables targets and how businesses are deploying power purchase agreements (PPAs) and onsite renewables projects to deliver on 100 per cent clean power targets.

Titled PPAs and the Corporate Renewables Revolution, the exclusive report is avaiulable to all Advanced BusinessGreen members. To find out more about becoming a member visit us here or contact our team [email protected].

The report provides insights into why businesses are embracing 100 per cent renewables targets, how they are delivering on them through a range of different approaches, and how soaring energy costs have impacted the fast-evolving PPA market.

The latest BusinessGreen Intelligence Whitepaper follows recent publications on Understanding the Direct Air Capture Gold Rush and When the rubber hits the road: How top corporates are navigating the transition to zero emission fleets? both of which are available to BusinessGreen Advanced Members.

Further whitepapers, briefing papers, and case studies are set to be published in the coming months, as BusinessGreen expands its Intelligence service.

Not my COP of Tea

Ending UK tax loopholes and subsidies for fossil fuels is a total no-brainer

