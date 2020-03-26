welsh government
Welsh Government plots end to fossil fuel energy in all new homes by 2025
Proposals unveiled to boost energy efficiency standards for new homes in bid to cut CO2, reduce bills and tackle fuel poverty
Wales rules out new coal mines and restricts fracking in favour of renewables
Welsh Government's new Planning Policy sets stringent limits on new fossil fuel extraction but promotes renewables and EV charge points
Renewables made up nearly half of Wales' power mix in 2017
Wales' power consumption also closes in on 50 per cent renewables as it continues to ramp up clean energy capacity