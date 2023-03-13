'Once-in-a-generation': Welsh Government approves plans for first floating wind farm

The Welsh Government has today granted consent for its first floating wind farm, hailing the potential for a "green energy revolution" in the Celtic Sea that could deliver £20bn of direct investment.

The approval for the Project Erebus development that is planned for a site 40km off the Pembrokeshire coast represents another major step forward for the UK's nascent floating wind turbine industry.

Blue Gem Wind, a joint venture between TotalEnergies and Simply Blue Group, said it remains on track to begin operating the 100MW project in 2026 after it was recently granted a marine licence by Natural Resources Wales.

The project is expected to see seven 14MW turbines installed on floating platforms, providing enough low carbon energy to power 93,000 homes. It its designed to act as the first phase of a 4GW renewable energy development in the Celtic Sea, while experts claim future projects could ultimately add a further 20GW of renewable energy in the region.

First Minister Mark Drakeford described Erebus as a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" to open up new markets for local suppliers and to create thousands of jobs.

Image credit: Blue Gem Wind

"The Erebus project has the potential to show the world that Wales and the Celtic Sea can deliver renewable energy alongside the sustainable management of our marine resources," he said.

"In determining the marine license and the planning consents, the Welsh Government and our partners in Natural Resources Wales have enabled this project to move forward to apply for subsidy support from the UK government.

"I urge the UK government to do its part through the Contracts for Difference process to drive the industry forward by working with the Erebus team to secure the first floating offshore wind project in Welsh waters, bringing jobs and green energy to our communities."

The announcement comes just days after a report by the Welsh Affairs Committee claimed floating offshore wind could represent the single biggest investment opportunity for the country in the decades ahead.

The Committee endorsed recent claims from the Crown Estate that there is scope for floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea to deliver 20GW of capacity.

However, MPs also warned the successful delivery of floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea will require greater coordination between the UK and Welsh governments, public bodies, and industry.

Welsh Affairs Committee Chair, Rt Hon Stephen Crabb MP, said that new floating offshore wind technology will open up the deep waters of the Celtic Sea to the "green energy revolution".

"Wales will have a key role in helping the UK to reach its target of 5GW of floating offshore wind by 2030," he said. "Our Committee was told that floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea could bring £20bn of direct investment into the domestic market. Some of the world's largest energy companies are already drawing up Celtic Sea investment plans.

"The challenge is to ensure that floating offshore wind creates real long-term economic value for Wales. Ports like Milford Haven and Port Talbot are ideally situated to become hubs for manufacturing and operations, and firms like Tata Steel could form part of a strong Welsh supply chain. Achieving this will require a clear strategy from Government and the Crown Estate to prioritise domestic content and ensure developers meet their commitments.

"Floating offshore wind represents a once-in-a-generation industrial opportunity for Wales - we cannot afford to let this pass us by."