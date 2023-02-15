Red light: Welsh Government puts brakes on new roads to support nature and climate goals

Almost half of new road projects assessed by the Welsh Government have been cancelled or delayed due to climate and environmental concerns, with the devolved administration aiming to shift the focus towards more sustainable alternatives such as rail, bus and active travel, it announced yesterday.

The Welsh Government yesterday said it would block nine planned road projects while a further 15 would be delayed in response to its Roads Review, and that only 15 projects assessed would still go ahead in their original form.

The scrapped schemes include the 13km ‘Red Route' dual carriageway in Flintshire which would have destroyed ancient north Wales woodland, according to the Review, while changes to the A483 around Wrexham will also be scaled back.

Announcing the Review's findings in Wales' Senedd, deputy climate change minister Lee Waters described the publication of Roads Review findings as a "major step forward".

"Let me be very clear at the outset, we will still invest in roads," he said. "In fact, we are building new roads as I speak - but we are raising the bar for where new roads are the right response to transport problems. We are also investing in real alternatives, including investment in rail, bus, walking and cycling projects."

Waters also claimed Wales' approach to transport over the last 70 years was simply "not working".

"As the review points out the bypass that was demanded to relieve congestion often ends up leading to extra traffic, which in time brings further demands for extra lanes, wider junctions and more roads," he said. "Round and round we go, emitting more and more carbon as we do it and we will not get to net zero unless we stop doing the same thing over and over."

Set up in June 2021, the Roads Review paused more than 50 new road projects to assess whether they were consistent with the Wales Transport Strategy and if they could assist in tackling the climate and nature emergencies. Its website outlines a need to reduce the number of journeys taken by private cars and increase the number of people walking, cycling and using public transport.

A panel of independent experts, led by transport consultant Dr Lynn Sloman, presented findings to Welsh Government in September 2022 before they were made public this week.

In response to the Review, Tim Birch, senior policy and advocacy manager at Wildlife Trusts Wales, praised the Welsh Government's admission that a business as usual approach to transport is not an option when it comes to road building across Wales.

"The climate and nature emergencies must be urgently addressed," he said. "Tackling the emissions from the transport sector, which currently makes up over 15 per cent of the total carbon emissions in Wales, is critical in the fight against climate change. Building more roads to accommodate more cars not only damages the climate but destroys vital habitats for wildlife. That's why the decision by the Welsh Government to set stringent conditions on any new road building is a very important step.

"These conditions include a need to ensure that any future road building does not lead to an increase in the release of carbon from vehicles. But critically, it seeks to ensure that any future roads do not destroy ecologically valuable sites. This step will hopefully see the end to damaging road schemes."

Alex Griffiths, an engagement officer at Stand For Nature Cardiff added that the decision to limit future road schemes would "massively benefit" future generations. "As a young person dedicated to seeing natures recovery being supported by the government, this policy goes a long way to ensuring a future for our wildlife," he said.