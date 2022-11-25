Celtic Sea Cluster unveils floating offshore wind vision

Hundreds of companies from across Wales and the south west have this week unveiled a new strategy detailing how the UK could deliver up to 20GW of floating offshore wind capacity in the Celtic Sea that could serve to transform the region's economy.

The group, known as The Celtic Sea Cluster, brings together more than 240 organisations and is led by its founding partners, the Welsh Government, Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership, Celtic Sea Power, Marine Energy Wales, and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult.

The Cluster said its ambition is to establish the Celtic Sea region as a world leader in floating offshore wind by 2030, adding that it intends to play a key role positioning the UK at the forefront of the green industrial revolution as it accelerates its progress towards net zero emissions.

The Cluster have argued that floating wind in the Celtic Sea will create "a completely new" industry in the region, which could support thousands of new jobs and create significant export opportunities for the local economy.

In its new Regional Strategy, the Cluster have promised to galvanise regional supply chains; provide a single voice to engage with governments, regulators and project developers; and identify innovative ways to accelerate deployment, as well as work with Celtic Sea users to protect both the onshore and offshore environment.

"The opportunity to deliver 4GW of floating wind in the Celtic Sea by 2035, with potential to grow to 20GW by 2045, is a massive undertaking," said Vaughan Gething MS, Welsh Government Minister for Economy.

"Success requires collaboration and strategic development to enable the deployment of sustainable, green, energy generation. Working across borders we can play to each other's strengths, identify gaps, and seek to maximise strategic benefit to the regions we support."

Gething said the new Celtic Sea Regional Strategy will provide the direction necessary to enable Wales and the South West of England to collaborate and maximise the "huge economic opportunity" which could be offered by floating offshore wind technologies.

"A single pan region strategy ensures individual local plans can focus on harnessing existing local strengths, targeting opportunities to galvanise supply chains and find innovative ways to accelerate deployment which collectively will achieve the strategy objectives," he said.