Welsh Government to set up publicly-owned renewable energy developer

The Welsh Government is planning to set up a publicly-owned renewable energy development company in a bid to boost energy security, ease the cost-of-living crisis, and help drive down emissions to combat the interlinked climate and nature crises, it announced yesterday.

Targeting 1GW of locally-owned clean power generation capacity by 2030, the new state-owned firm will be tasked with scaling up renewable energy across Wales, initially through the development of onshore wind projects on the Welsh Government's woodland estate, it said.

Surplus funds generated through the new energy firm's revenues would then be reinvested in improving energy efficiency in households across Wales, helping to create "good quality, home grown, clean energy jobs", according to the Labour-run administration.

The announcement was made by the Welsh Government's Minister for Climate Change, Julie James, in the Senedd yesterday afternoon, who argued that the current UK energy market was "bad for billpayers".

"We want to harvest our wind and use it to produce power that directly benefits people in Wales," she said. "We will set up a publicly-owned renewable energy developer. This is a long-term sustainable investment that puts net zero and the communities of Wales at the heart of the transition we need."

The Welsh Government has sought to encourage the development of renewable energy projects on its woodland estate since 2005, which has seen its regulatory body Natural Resources Wales oversee the installation of four projects comprising 441MW of onshore wind capacity with a further 134MW still in development.

The announcement follows the lead of the UK-wide Labour Party, which last month also committed to setting up a publicly-owned energy company to develop new UK renewables projects if it wins the next General Election.

James described today's announcement as "an historic moment for Wales", adding that the worsening cost of living crisis further strengthened the need for a publicly-owned renewables company to bolster cheaper, domestic supply of energy.

"If other countries are anything to go by, then we should expect considerable returns from our investment and - as we share the ambitions of these other nations - we have a genuine opportunity to produce an income that will really help us to deliver here," she said. "We are taking positive action to ensure we deliver on our net zero commitments in ways that benefit our communities."