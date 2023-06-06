'Insufficient progress': Wales falling behind in race to net zero, CCC warns

Wales has a huge amount of catching up to do in the next five years if it is to stand a chance of meeting its legally-binding climate targets, the UK's Climate Change Committee (CCC) has warned today.

The CCC said the Welsh Government was "not using its policy powers to full effect" and that as a result "policy action in all sectors across the economy is now needed".

Published today, the advisory body's annual report assessing the Welsh Government's climate efforts warns it has made "insufficient progress" on decarbonisation in a raft of critical areas - such as installing electric vehicle charge points and planting trees - and as a result suggests action should now focus on sectors where it has the "greatest capacity to effect change", including industry, fuel supply, electricity generation, and aviation.

However, it warns the Welsh Government now faces an uphill challenge to meet its near-term climate targets, estimating emissions in Wales must fall by as much as 39 per cent in the next five years compared to pre-pandemic levels in order to get progress back on track.

That comes despite Wales having met its First Carbon Budget targets between 2016 and 2020, when its greenhouse gas emissions fell to an average of 28 per cent below 1990 levels - thereby exceeding its 23 per cent target for the period, according to the CCC.

However, the report notes the Welsh Government has not yet published a transparent quantification of how its targets and milestones add up to achieving its Second Carbon Budget target of a 37 per cent cut in emissions versus 1990 levels between 2021 and 2025.

While the report acknowledged that Welsh recycling rates are higher than the rest of the UK, and efforts to reduce livestock numbers are on-track with statutory emissions targets, it flagged that transport and nature-based progress remains slower than required despite "promising early signs" in the transition to electric vehicles.

Tree-planting rates, currently less than a third of the Welsh Government's target of 2,000 hectares per year, were also deemed "consistently low", while emissions from machinery were described as "not falling fast enough" in the report. Overarching strategies to decarbonise buildings and agriculture were also said to be "missing", it said.

Moreover, Wales was deemed to be "significantly off track" in ramping up EV chargepoint numbers across the region. There are currently just 283 publicly accessible rapid chargers in Wales, putting it behind England and Scotland, it said.

As a result, Chris Stark, the CCC's chief executive, warned of a worrying "gap" between ambition and delivery in Wales, according to BBC.

"In the past we might have talked about how Wales is one of the best places in the UK for recycling - we've tried to hand out the praise," he said. "But now when we look forward that's not going to be enough.

"In those areas where they have the powers we're just not seeing Welsh ministers put their shoulder to the wheel and put in place the policies that will achieve the legal targets."

The report did, however, flag that "positive steps" have been made to reduce traffic, with the Welsh Government's recent Roads Review blocking two dozen new road building projects in order to cut Wales' transport emissions and protect 'vital' habitats.

The Welsh Government said it would carefully consider the CCC report's conclusions before publishing its full response in due course.

"On publishing our Final Statement for Carbon Budget 1 in December, we highlighted we had lived within our first carbon budget and met our interim target for 2020," the Welsh Government said in a statement. "We also recognised the need to take more action ourselves and by others to meet future challenging targets. The CCC has highlighted the further steps we are taking, such as the recent roads review, but also where we can do more."

