water stress
CES 2020: Gadgets for the climate crisis
From pollution masks to 'impossible' pork, this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas came face to face with the realities of life in a warming world
Europe's fashion habit fourth largest cause of environmental pressures
The negative environmental impact of textiles production is beaten only by food, housing and transport, new research reveals
Pepsi takes aim at CO2, water, and packaging with $1bn green bond
US food and drinks giant prices first ever green bond in support of its recently announced sustainability goals
Parts of northern England could run dry by 2035, report reveals
Thinktank IPPR North warns of leaks, overuse and climate crisis making droughts more likely
Levi's eyes cost savings from global factory water reduction targets
Designer jeans brand unveils new strategy to combat water scarcity across its global supply chain
Diageo uncorks £180m of green energy funding for Africa
Drinks giant to invest in biomass boilers, water recovery equipment and solar arrays across 11 African plants in largest green investment for a decade
'Love Water': Major new campaign urges urge businesses to curb water use
More than 40 organisations band together to call for public and businesses to 'Love Water' and stop wasting it
'Clean up your act': Environment Agency blasts water companies for environmental failure
Water companies' efforts to protect the environment are 'simply unacceptable' according to government agency
For water companies, the work to meet SDG6 begins at home
Plugging leaks, cleaning rivers and setting tougher standards - water companies are already working on SDG6 ambitions, according to Water UK's Michael Roberts
Plugging the water investment shortfall
To deliver on SDG6 a significant uptick in water infrastructure investment is urgently needed, argues Alex Money, and private businesses could hold the key
SDG6: Clean Water and Sanitation
All our coverage on SDG6 and the drive to secure 'availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all'
SDG6: Top tips for delivering a sustainable water strategy
Water risks present a complex and escalating challenge for businesses, but there are best practices for supporting SDG6 and its vision of clean and sustainable water supplies for all
SDG6: Quenching business' thirst in a water-scarce world
Access to water is essential to all business operations, but climate change, growing populations, and urbanisation all pose supply risks - How can firms deliver on SDG6's water security aims
Social marketing to address water shortage fears: Is water a privilege or a right?
The University of Kent's Ben Lowe unpicks the challenges of promoting water-saving in rainy Britain
Corporates reveal fears over escalating water risks
CDP report reveals a growing number of leading business are concerned about water risks and setting water goals, but corporate water use keeps climbing
World Water Day 2019: Is current reporting stacking up?
Radley Yeldar's Jessica Channings sets out three top tips for companies developing a sustainable water strategy
Thirsty work: Heineken aims to replenish 'Every Drop' of water it uses by 2030
Multinational brewer's 'Every Drop' strategy aims to replenish and treat all the water it uses to brew beer in water stressed regions by 2030
England could run short of water within 25 years
Environment Agency chief calls for use to be cut by a third
Climate-related water risk threatens firms, leading ratings agency warns
S&P Global Ratings warns water-related risks are rising, leaving water-intensive firms exposed
Secrets of the Disruptors: Seawater Greenhouse's Charlie Paton
Seawater Greenhouse founder on why the simplest solutions are often the best
MPs to water industry: Plug 'shocking' water leakage to combat drought risk
Parliament's EFRA Committee publishes report on water industry regulation, calling for firms to be given more powers to roll out smart meters
The BusinessGreen Guide to the SDGs: SDG6 - Clean Water and Sanitation
How will can business contribute to the drive to 'ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all'?
Anglian Water earmarks £6.5bn to tackle 'extreme weather challenges'
Water companies forced to prepare for repeats of 2018's 'Beast from the East' and record-breaking summer heatwave
Machines to mangroves: Tackling water risk with nature-based solutions
Water security is a financial risk for companies, warns CDP's Cate Lamb, but some firms are using nature-based solutions to reduce risk and save money