waste-to-energy
Meet the man who wants to bring you guilt-free flying
Velocys CEO Henrik Wareborn speaks to BusinessGreen about his company's plans to produce green jet fuel
Report: By April next year, England will be burning more waste than it recycles
New Green Party report warns surge in waste incineration levels mean valuable materials are going up in flames
Beyond energy: Transforming waste in high quality chemicals and fuels
Energy Industries Council's Richard Vale thinks change is coming for the energy from waste sector
Enerkem secures $280m investment in support of waste-to-biofuel vision
One of the biggest venture capital deals in Canadian history is set to support a new wave of waste-to-biofuel plants
Green Investment Group and Covanta eye pipeline of waste-to-energy projects
First step in partnership will see GIG invest €136m to acquire 50 per cent stake in Covanta's operational waste facility in Dublin
Blockchain waste-to-energy start-up 4NEW raises $25m in eight days
A major US private equity fund injected the capital to fund 4NEW's first waste-to-energy plant in the UK
DONG Energy reveals plan for 'world first' enzyme-enabled waste-to-energy plant
Offshore wind development giant announces plan to build cutting-edge bio plant for turning unsorted household waste into energy
Vince Cable hails 'vast' investment potential of energy from food waste
Business Secretary pushes button on TEG biogas plant, which was the first to be backed by the Green Investment Bank
Could the energy from waste sector fire up the UK economy?
Report shows Britain will be most attractive market in Europe for EfW through to 2016, but can the industry ever win over its green critics?
Case study: Bombay Sapphire mixes cocktail of renewables to cut CO2
Refurbished Hampshire distillery to open in autumn could see carbon emissions reduced by 60 per cent over building regulations requirements
Poo power could clean up Accra's acrid beaches
Columbia University project backed by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation aims to turn Ghana's untreated sewage into energy
AeroThermal outlines advanced anaerobic digestion vision
Latest funding round to drive forward waste-to-energy commercialisation plan
Exclusive: Ultra Green outlines plan for low-carbon technology powerhouse
UK-based engineering group aims to grow tenfold during 2010 as it takes green construction, energy and biofuel systems to market
Tackling climate change one dirty nappy at a time
The UK's first ever nappy recycling facility will power itself from the waste it processes
Innovative landfill gas project receives £100m boost
As report calls for wider promotion of waste-to-energy potential, a new plant in Essex promises to slash landfill gas emissions
US and Israeli firms team up to develop "fuel from sewage" technology
New technology means more fuel can be produced from less waste
UK waste-to-energy firm expands Baltic presence
ENER-G's third plant will provide Lithuania with a total of 5.5MW of low-carbon energy
Businesses are key in fight to hit EU landfill targets
Two-thirds of waste industry think the UK will miss 2013 EU landfill targets
Covanta snaps up US waste-to-energy plants in $450m deal
Global waste-to-energy market booming as US firm leads acquisition drive and new report highlights European expansion
UK biomass sector receives dual boost
Government green-lights Cheshire waste-to-energy facility as MGT Power unveils plan for second wood-fired plant in the North East
Indian city to turn rubbish into fuel pellets
Delhi airport also plans to generate energy from solid landfill waste
Advanced Plasma Power touts international expansion plans
Waste-to-energy firms secures $10m for innovative gasification technology
Waste Management fires up new trash-to-gas project
US waste firm enters into renewable energy joint venture
CHP firm turns up the temperature with new factory
With the Queen already numbered amongst its growing customer base, combined heat and power firm Ener-g is now accelerating its expansion plans