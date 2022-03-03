Viridor cuts ribbon on £317m Avonmouth plastic recycling and waste to energy plant

Viridor has cut the ribbon on a new "state-of-the-art" plastic recycling and waste-to-energy facility near Bristol, which it claims has the capacity to divert 320,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste from landfill each year.

The £317m resource recovery centre in Avonmouth, which was officially opened today by Resources and Waste Minister Jo Churchill, includes a plastic recycling plant as well as an energy recovery facility that generates over 300GWh of electricity per year from incinerating non-recyclable waste.

Co-locating two such facilities in the same building marks a UK-first, and will help to drive up the amount of plastics recycled at the plant, according to the waste and recycling firm.

The plastics recycling side of the facility will be able to process 80,000 tonnes of plastic waste every year - amounting to 1.6 billion plastic items such as bottles, food tubs and trays - back into recycled raw material for manufacturing into new plastic products, Viridor said.

It estimates the move will cut the UK's entire annual plastic waste exports by eight per cent, and means the company is now able to fully recycle over 90 per cent of the plastics it had previously exported from the UK.

Moreover, it predicts the plastics recycling capability at the site will save 126,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, the equivalent of taking over 67,000 cars off the road.

The energy recovery plant, meanwhile, will provide enough electricity to meet the needs of around 84,000 average UK homes from processing general, non-recyclable waste, according to Viridor.

Churchill described the facility as "a game changer in our work to recycle more of our waste and to reduce our use of polluting plastics - cutting exports of waste and making better use of our resources".

"This government is taking firm action to eliminate avoidable plastic waste and go further to reduce, reuse and recycle more of our resources," she added. "Through our new Environment Act, we will create a deposit return scheme for drinks containers, introduce tougher controls on waste exports and make manufacturers more responsible for their packaging.

"The new Avonmouth site shows we can create jobs that have a positive impact on our environment, cut our CO2 emissions and give our plastics new life."

Investment in the facility has created 125 new jobs, while 500 were contracted onsite at the peak of the construction phase, according to Viridor.

The facility forms part of the company's ambitions to become a net zero business by 2040, and to then become Britain's first 'net negative' emissions wate management company by 2045 by adding carbon capture technologies to some of its 10 UK waste-to-energy facilities.

It comes just a day after 175 nations agreed to draw up a landmark legally-binding global treaty on plastic pollution, focusing on building a more circular economy right across the design, production, use and disposal of plastics.

Viridor claims that by building another five plastic recycling plants of the size of that in Avonmouth, the UK would be able to recycle all its own plastic waste, and thereby end exports of the material altogether while also creating hundreds of new domestic jobs.

"The scale of what we are doing at Avonmouth shows that ending the export of plastic waste from UK shores can become a reality," said Viridor's CEO Kevin Bradshaw. "It is right that consumers who pay for recycling see the benefits in local investment and jobs.

"We are leading this effort and want to build more state-of-the-art facilities like Avonmouth. Defra's ambitious and vital policy reforms have the potential to create the stable investment environment to realise this ambition and align job creation with doing the right thing for the environment."

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.