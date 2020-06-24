Walmart
How Walmart boosted clean energy policy in Georgia
A Republican Governor just signed off on a pro-clean energy bill - and one of America's largest companies is celebrating
'Enticing proposition': HSBC and Walmart launch green finance programme to drive carbon cuts in retail supply chain
Under the programme Walmart will offer its suppliers favourable financing rates in return for progress on cutting emissions
Walmart inches toward audacious Project Gigaton goal
Plus, watch for tougher sourcing guidelines for partners on apparel and textiles
Walmart sets blockchain mandate for salad suppliers
Lettuce growers and producers have less than a year to comply with the retail giant's new traceability mandate
Walmart tried to make sustainability affordable. Here's what happened
How the arrival of Lee Scott's granddaughter triggered one of the world's most wide-ranging sustainability strategies
Tesco, CVS Health and Target join green supply chain scheme
Retailers sign up to CDP programme, promising to work with their suppliers to cut carbon emissions
In the Green Room with... Walmart's Laura Phillips
Walmart's senior vice president of global sustainability Laura Philips on teamwork, targets, and unwinding on two wheels
Walmart plots wind and solar surge as it slashes supply chain emissions
US retailer plans to expand use of solar, wind and electric vehicle charging stations as it announces 20 million metric tonnes cut in CO2 across its supply chain
Trump's reckless decision is a blow to his self-styled 'business President' image
The message from the business community is clear: Trump has made a mistake in withdrawing US from climate accord
PepsiCo, Walmart and setting a standard for sustainable fleets
A new BSR initiative brings together major fuel buyers to scope out the market for alternative fuels and heavy-duty electric vehicles
Walmart highlights progress on clean energy and waste reduction goals
US retail giant is now sourcing 26 per cent of its energy from renewables, according to 2017 Global Responsibility Report
Walmart takes aim at supply chain emissions with launch of Project Gigaton
Retail giant to step up efforts to help suppliers slash emissions, as Target unveils new green packaging pledges
Walmart inks deal for 40MWh of battery storage at selected California stores
US retail giant partners with clean tech firm Advanced Microgrid Solutions to deploy Hybrid Electric Building technology in 27 supermarkets
Walmart on science-based targets: 'It doesn't matter who occupies the White House'
Retail giant explains why pursuing science-based emissions targets makes sense regardless of who sits in the Oval Office