Volvo Cars

Unilever, Netflix, and Volvo join 600 firms urging G20 to end fossil fuel support

Policy

Unilever, Netflix, and Volvo join 600 firms urging G20 to end fossil fuel support

Companies around the world call on G20 leaders to ramp up climate commitments in 'most ambitious' call for policy action yet from businesses

clock • 3 min read
Most read
01

Is global climate action reaching a tipping point?

• 2 min read
02

Tesco takes aim at supply chain and product emissions with strengthened net zero target

• 5 min read
03

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2021: And the winner is...

• 9 min read
04

'Renewable energy that acts like baseload power': Plans unveiled for major Morocco-UK clean power link

• 2 min read
05

'Kick polluting fossil fuels off the energy grid': UK businesses call for 2035 net zero power target

• 5 min read