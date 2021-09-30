Unilever, Netflix and Volvo join 600 firms urging G20 to end fossil fuel support

Over 600 businesses including Unilever, Netflix, and Volvo Cars have signed an open letter urging world leaders to strengthen short and long term climate targets, end support for fossil fuels, and ramp up climate finance ahead of crunch talks at the G20 and COP26 summits this autumn.

Described as "the biggest and most ambitious call for policy action from business that we've seen", the letter has won the backing of businesses representing over £1.8tr in revenue and 8.5 million employees worldwide, spanning sectors from power and transport to fashion and construction.

The letter, which has been coordinated by the We Mean Business Coalition, calls for G20 leaders to set out clear pathways towards net zero by 2050 backed by interim targets, end fossil fuel development and finance, and to align public financing with climate commitments, including meeting their pledge to collectively deliver $100bn each year in climate finance to help developing countries deal with the worsening impacts of climate change.

Other major firms to have signed the letter include Iberdrola, Natura & Co, Boston Consulting Group, BT Group, Allianz, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Heathrow Airport, Heineken, IKEA, PwC, Mars, Nestle, Mahindra, Lyft, and Anglian Water.

"It's essential that governments take confidence from this letter - the biggest and most ambitious call for policy action from business that we've seen - and step up their climate action plans," said María Mendiluce, CEO of the We Mean Business Coalition. "Ahead of COP26, countries should renew their national plans and turn them into concrete policies as outlined in this letter. Decisive government and business action can trigger a transition of our energy system to help build a resilient, carbon-free future."

The letter also calls for an immediate end to new coal power development, and a plan for phasing out coal-fired power generation over the next twenty years - which the G20 countries are yet to agree on - while boosting renewable energy across sectors and removing barriers to corporate purchasing of 100 per cent renewable electricity.

It also calls for climate-related financial risk reporting to be made mandatory for companies and organisations, and states that G20 countries should ensure their climate finance commitments are met, having so far failed to step up to the plate with their promised $100bn a year in climate finance for developing countries by 2020.

Climate scientists have warned that limiting global warming to 1.5C by the end of the century requires global greenhouse gas emissions to be halved by 2030, and reduced to net zero by 2050. At present, however, G20 nations' current climate targets put the world on a pathway towads missing the 1.5C goal.

G20 countries are responsible for almost 80 per cent of global trade and greenhouse gas emissions, yet recent research suggests most firms in G20 countries are still failing to set climate targets in line with science.

We Mean Business said that although the letter has been published today, it would be encouraging more companies to sign up to its demands over coming weeks in the run up to the G20 summit in Rome next month, and the COP26 summit in Glasgow in November.

Alan Jope, CEO of letter signatory Unilever, said: "We urge the G20 leaders to go all-in on the goal of halving global emissions by 2030, with targets, policies and public investment commensurate with the scale of that challenge. In doing so, they can set the world on course for a new era of sustainable, inclusive and resilient growth, at a time when it has never been more necessary."