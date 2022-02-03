Volvo Cars to open all-electric test drive hub at the Eden Project

Volvo Cars has opened an electric vehicle (EV) test drive hub at the Eden Project in Cornwall, offering visitors to the eco-tourist attraction the chance to try out the automotive brand's growing range of battery-powered cars on local roads, it announced today.

The company, which is owned by Chinese automotive giant Geely, is aiming to become an electric-only car manufacturer by the end of the decade, and the new Eden Project hub marks its first ever pure-electric test drive site.

The move forms part of Volvo's long-term partnership with the Eden Project, and is designed to help "inspire and educate people about our relationship with the environment", according to the Sweden-based brand.

"At Volvo, we recognise we have been part of the problem and are working extremely hard to ensure that our next generation of cars leave as little impact as possible," said Kristian Elvefors, managing director at Volvo Car UK. "Our latest model, the C40 Recharge pure electric, demonstrates this commitment, right down to how it is manufactured and the amount of recycled material used within the car."

Visitors to the Eden Project interested in test driving the car as well as Volvo's wider range of EVs can book slots in advance, although walk-in slots will also be available, it said.

Sir Tim Smit, co-founder of the Eden Project, welcomed the opening of the new Volvo Cars EV test drive hub at the flagship eco-site. "There is a quiet revolution going on and we want to be part of this transformation," he said.

The news came as the Eden Project earlier this week secured planning permission from Lancaster City Council for a new sister site in Morecambe, which it expects will directly employ 400 people, support an additional 1,500 jobs in the region, and inject £200m in to the North West economy each year.

Subject to funding being secured from the UK government, Eden Project North is expected to open in 2024, acting as a showcase for visitors to learn about the natural world and eco-friendly design. The proposed building is expected to pioneer a range of energy saving measures, as well as building techniques and materials that result in minimal operational and embodied carbon emissions during construction, the organisation said.

Designs for Eden Project North, located on a natural estuary south of the Lake District with views across the Morecambe Bay, envisage "a series of shell-like structures" to host exhibition spaces and immersive experiences that "inspire wonder in the natural life above and below the bay", it explained.

The buildings are set to be surrounded by a collection of outdoor gardens reflecting the flora and geology of the local coastal environment, and will also incorporate a new outdoor arena for concerts and other events at the site.

David Harland, chief executive of Eden Project International, said the project was "shovel-ready" and that a "compelling financial case" had been put to government to secure final funding for the project to go ahead.

"We are primed and ready to create this beacon to a green and sustainable future, be part of Levelling Up and drive economic and social enhancements across the region," he said. "While we are incredibly proud of what we and our partners have achieved so far, we now need UK government support to quickly bring this to fruition and maintain momentum."