Viridor
'Counterproductive': Supermarket plastic crackdown risks graver environmental harm, report warns
Research highlights poorly thought-through approaches to tackling plastic pollution and failure of government leadership
'Ground-breaking': Viridor plans £65m plastics recycling plant powered by waste
The facility will produce over 60,000 tonnes of recovered plastics for use in new products, using electricity from neighbouring waste-to-energy plant
Poll: Consumer confusion and mistrust over plastic recycling is growing
Survey by recycler Viridor suggests many are worried about impact of plastic waste on environment, but are confused about how to recycle
Black plastic: Marks & Spencer, Tesco, and Sainsbury's trial 'breakthrough' recycling solution
Waste company Viridor has been working with supermarket giants to find a way to recycle black plastic
Survey: Public 'confused and concerned' by recycling systems
Viridor report finds fewer than one in five people think recycling labelling is easy to understand