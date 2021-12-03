Viridor urges government to ban all plastic waste exports

UK plastic waste exports should be banned, according to leading waste management company Viridor, which yesterday published a new roadmap setting out how to rapidly increase UK plastic recycling capacity.

The report, titled Closing the Loop: Viridor's roadmap to a truly circular plastics economy sets out the company's ambition to end UK exports of plastic waste and drive an expanded domestic market for recycled plastics.

The company pledges in the report to expand its operations for processing hard-to-recycle materials, extracting plastics from general waste, and driving novel reprocessing techniques.

The report was launched at a stakeholder event at Viridor's new £317m Avonmouth plastics reprocessing plant, which is set to fully open early next year.

The new plant is set to reduce Viridor's plastic waste exports by 90 per cent, and will have the capacity to reprocess over 800,000 tonnes of plastic, which is equivalent to more than 1.6 billion bottles, tubs, and trays. When operational, Avonmouth could reduce total UK plastic exports by up to eight per cent, the company said.

In the report, Viridor calls for a range of policy measures that would accelerate investment in recycling infrastructure and enable the UK to process its plastic waste domestically, while also urging the government to ban all UK plastic waste exports.

"Reviewing how we extract raw materials, manufacture products and consume them is an essential but often missing element of how we need to tackle climate change," said Kevin Bradshaw, CEO of Viridor. "The UK's ambitious targets for Net Zero will only be achieved if we tap into the resources that we all throw away today and improve recycling rates and capacity in the UK to deliver a more circular economy. Ending the export of plastic waste can become a reality through stimulating infrastructure investment in recycling and reprocessing and by working more collaboratively between industry, local and central Government."

The report finds that five plastic recycling plants similar to Avonmouth are needed to end UK plastic exports. These plants would need an estimated £1.5bn investment and could create nearly 700 jobs in construction and operations.

Viridor suggests recycling contracts, which are usually three to five years, should be extended to at least 10 years to guarantee the sector long-term revenue which could encourage and stimulate investment in infrastructure and growth. The sector should be designated as "critical infrastructure", the report says, in the same way as water, health, energy, and defence, to highlight its role in keeping the country clean, slashing emissions, and bolstering resource security.

In addition to investing in infrastructure, the report suggests reducing plastic exports can be achieved by increasing the number of times plastics can be recycled and banning hard to recycle plastics, such as PVC and degradable plastic bags.

Viridor recommends that only four types of plastics should be used in industry and food and packaging. In contrast, PVC, polystyrene, and oxydegradable plastics found in plastic bags should be banned, according to the report, allowing the use of only PET plastics used for drinks bottles, HDPE used in milk bottles, PP used for bottle caps, and LDPE, plastic film.

Recycling plastic can also play a key role in supporting the transition to net zero emissions, the report highlights. Increasing the plastic packaging recycling rate in the UK from 51 per cent to 70 per cent could save an estimated 1.3 million tonnes of CO2 emissions a year, according to Viridor.

The new roadmap was welcomed by Resources and Waste Minister Jo Churchill, who said: "Viridor's new strategy is an excellent example of the ambitious plans we need to see from industry if we are to move to a more circular economy, where we significantly reduce our reliance on plastics and recycle more of our waste."

The government has committed to preventing all avoidable plastic waste by 2042 and promised in the Environment Act passed into law in November to ban or restrict the export of polluting waste to non-OECD countries. It is also planning to extend its ban on single use plastic items to a wider range of products and introduce a new levy on plastic packagins that does not contain a minimum level of recycled material.

However, critics have long maintained the plans are not ambitious and accuse the government of overseeing years of underinvestment in domestic recycling capacity that has resulted in millions of tonnes of processable material being exported.