Study: Carbon capture for Energy from Waste sector could deliver £40bn economic boost

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Viridor's planned Runcorn CCS plant / Credit: Viridor
Image:

Viridor's planned Runcorn CCS plant / Credit: Viridor

New report argues that the roll out of carbon capture technology across the Energy from Waste sector could create over 14,000 jobs and slash UK emissions

A new report has this week set out how combining Energy from Waste (EfW) and carbon capture and storage technologies could deliver a multi-billion pound economic boost and make a major contribution to...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Low Carbon confirms plans for 500 MW Kent renewable energy park

Government promises £50m boost to protect farming communities from flooding

Most read
01

CDP: World's biggest firms eye $5tr in business opportunities from tackling climate change

13 November 2024 • 3 min read
02

Global Carbon Budget: 50 per cent chance warming could consistently exceed 1.5C in 'about six years'

13 November 2024 • 6 min read
03

COP29: Baku Summit delivers early breakthrough on carbon market standards

12 November 2024 • 7 min read
04

COP29: Keir Starmer confirms UK will aim to cut emissions 81 per cent by 2035

12 November 2024 • 9 min read
05

COP29: Focus turns to climate finance as talks on new headline goal stall

13 November 2024 • 10 min read

More on Infrastructure

'Big next step': How plans for a North Sea supergrid are advancing fast
Infrastructure

'Big next step': How plans for a North Sea supergrid are advancing fast

Ofgem approves plans for five new interconnectors, including the UK's first hybrid projects to connect national grids and offshore wind farms

James Murray
James Murray
clock 12 November 2024 • 5 min read
Ofgem proposes 'system overhaul' to tackle 722GW grid connection queue
Infrastructure

Ofgem proposes 'system overhaul' to tackle 722GW grid connection queue

Fast-tracked grid connections could be in place within months under new proposals, energy regulator claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 November 2024 • 3 min read
NESO sets out how UK can deliver a clean power system by 2030
Infrastructure

NESO sets out how UK can deliver a clean power system by 2030

National Energy Systems Operator details how a five-fold increase in flexible grid capacity is needed to reach Labour's flagship clean power target

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 05 November 2024 • 9 min read