veolia
'Counterproductive': Supermarket plastic crackdown risks graver environmental harm, report warns
Research highlights poorly thought-through approaches to tackling plastic pollution and failure of government leadership
Veolia: Ban peat-based compost to help hit 'net zero'
Waste and water giant argues UK must stop using peat for garden compost
New recycling service targets vending machine coffee cups
Scheme developed in partnership with Veolia will see millions of coffee cups collected from trains stations, schools, and hospitals around the UK
Food chain Leon teams up with Veolia for deposit return scheme recycling pilot
Restaurant chain serves up reverse recycling machine to boost plastic bottle and aluminium cans with help from Veolia
Unilever and Veolia ink plastics recycling partnership
Two firms will work together to drive reuse and recycling for plastic waste, starting in India and Indonesia
Future Jobs: How recyclers are seizing circular opportunities
Tom Chivers talks to Veolia's Richard Kirkman about the 'cultural shift' that has reshaped the waste industry and sparked the development of thousands of high tech green roles
Survey: Two thirds of top business execs have not yet set CO2 targets
YouGov poll finds 61 per cent of C-suite executives and energy managers have not set emissions goals despite the potential cost savings
Veolia plans to turn old rubbish dumps into solar farms
Waste and resources firm already has planning permission to install solar panels at three former UK landfills