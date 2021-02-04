Veolia announces plan for Energy from Waste carbon capture trial

Veolia is partnering with Carbon Clean to trial a new carbon capture technology, while a separate £300m energy-from-waste facility in Teesside was this week granted planning permission

Veolia is set to partner with carbon capture innovator Carbon Clean on a project to test the use of new carbon capture technology in the recycling specialist's Energy Recovery Facilities (ERF).

The project aims to demonstrate how Carbon Clean's patented technology can work effectively in Energy from Waste (EfW) plants, in a trial slated to start this spring.

The technology is significantly smaller than existing systems in the same field, Carbon Clean claims, making it especially suited for retrofit applications such as EfW plants. It uses a solvent to extract and purify CO2 from combustion flue gas emissions, before compressing and/or liquefying the CO2 so it can be used in industrial applications or for permanent storage.

Potential applications for the captured carbon include use in greenhouses to boost plant growth, in building materials such as concrete, and in the production of organic chemicals that make up solvents, synthetic rubber and plastics, according to the firms.

Veolia currently operates 10 plants that take around 2.3 million tonnes of non-recyclable waste and use it to generate electricity sufficient to power 400,000 homes. The portfolio boasts a combined generating capacity of 180MWe, while some facilities also produce heat distributed via district heating networks. Further such facilities could contribute to efforts to decarbonise UK domestic heating, currently estimated to account for 20 per cent of the country's total greenhouse gas emissions, the company said.

However, while typically boasting lower emissions than fossil fuel power plants, EfW plants do result in carbon emissions, hence the long term interest in capturing emissions in support of the UK's transition to net zero emissions.

"This project marks another significant step forward for the industry by making it possible for Energy Recovery Facilities to contribute to the environment through lowering carbon and delivering landfill diversion, grid resilience, district heating and carbon capture," said Gavin Graveson, executive vice president at Veolia UK and Ireland. "By using the potential of non recyclable waste to generate energy and support communities, we can power the low carbon cities of the future."

In related industry news, a £300m EfW facility is set to be built in Teeside after local authorities granted planning permission, the firms behind the project announced this week.

The facility, a joint venture between Low Carbon Ltd and PMAC Energy Ltd, aims to export up to 49.9MW of low-carbon electricity to the grid, enough to power 100,000 homes.

Construction of the site, which will be named the Redcar Energy Centre, is set for completion in 2025, the firms said. It will divert between 350,000 and 450,000 tonnes of refuse away from UK landfill per year.

The planning permission also includes consent for the development of a Material Recovery Facility adjacent to the Energy Centre, with the ability to process and recycle up to 200,000 tonnes of municipal, commercial, and industrial waste each year extracting valuable metals for recovery.

"It has been a long term goal of PMAC Energy to develop a large scale sustainable Energy from Waste recovery centre in the North East and we are proud to have Low Carbon's support in developing the Redcar Energy Centre," said Robert Lewis, PMAC Energy founder.

"We have used our extensive experience handling and processing waste derived fuels throughout Europe to design a flexible solution for both waste management and energy recovery to support the growing list of future developments in the neighbouring South Tees area that require renewable energy direct."