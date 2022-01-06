More than two thirds of UK businesses do not have a net zero plan, poll reveals

Survey reveals that 80 per cent businesses with a net zero strategy are confident they will meet their goals
Less than a third of UK businesses have a strategy for reaching net zero and 42 per cent of companies are feeling "overwhelmed" by the steps needed to achieve the goal, research from YouGov on behalf of...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial