More than two thirds of UK businesses do not have a net zero plan, poll reveals

clock • 2 min read
More than two thirds of UK businesses do not have a net zero plan, poll reveals

Survey reveals that 80 per cent businesses with a net zero strategy are confident they will meet their goals

Less than a third of UK businesses have a strategy for reaching net zero and 42 per cent of companies are feeling "overwhelmed" by the steps needed to achieve the goal, research from YouGov on behalf of...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Vattenfall warms up high-temperature heat pump roll out plans

05 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

Energy crisis set to spur 25 per cent increase in global renewables investment, analysts predict

05 January 2022 • 2 min read
03

How rising energy costs could shape UK's net zero agenda in 2022

04 January 2022 • 9 min read
04

'We must put out the fire first': Ban Ki-moon warns human rights rows must not derail climate action

05 January 2022 • 6 min read
05

'World first': British Lithium extracts battery-grade lithium from Cornwall's bedrock

05 January 2022 • 2 min read

More on Net Zero Now

Global Briefing: IEA hints at plan to make energy data a 'public good'
Management

Global Briefing: IEA hints at plan to make energy data a 'public good'

Green GDP metrics, renewables-powered coal ports, and all the big green business stories from around the world this week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 07 January 2022 • 7 min read
Optimise, decarbonise, educate: How should businesses respond to the gas price crisis?
Management

Optimise, decarbonise, educate: How should businesses respond to the gas price crisis?

BusinessGreen offers a five point guide for how progressive companies can shield themselves from volatile energy markets while still moving closer to their net zero goals

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 January 2022 • 13 min read
Following COP26 it is clearer than ever that businesses must lead the repair of our planet
Management

Following COP26 it is clearer than ever that businesses must lead the repair of our planet

Post-COP26 the world risks taking its foot off the pedal of climate action in 2021, but businesses must not let that happen, writes Pinwheel's Rob Cheesewright

Rob Cheesewright, Pinwheel
clock 03 January 2022 • 4 min read